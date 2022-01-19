Former Cruzeiro, Fábio forwards agreement with Fluminense to play in Libertadores, says journalist

Dismissed by Cruzeiro after disagreements with the new management, the 41-year-old goalkeeper will reinforce the Carioca team in the 2022 Libertadores dispute

fabio is very close to being announced by a new club. After early conversations with América-MG, the idol of cruise has a right forwarded to act by the Fluminense in 2022.

The information was initially published by journalist Gabriel Amaral. The player must disembark in Rio de Janeiro this Wednesday (19) to carry out medical exams and sign a contract until the end of the season.

Dismissed by Cruzeiro after disagreements with the new management, Fábio initially negotiated with America-MG, which was behind a goalkeeper after holder Matheus Cavichioli had a diagnosed heart problem.

However, after a poll by Fluminense, the 41-year-old veteran changed his mind and headed back to Rio de Janeiro. Before establishing himself as an idol from Cruzeiro, Fábio played for Vasco, from 2000 to 2004.

He will arrive at Tricolor das Laranjeiras as another experienced reinforcement of the team, after the steering wheel Felipe Melo and the attackers German Cano and Willian Mustache.

the defender David Duarte, the sides Christian and pineida and the sock Nathan were the other signings of the team, which will be directed by Abel Braga.

The coach, by the way, commanded Fábio at Vasco, at the beginning of the goalkeeper’s career, and at Cruzeiro, in 2019, during part of the campaign that culminated in relegation in the Brazilian championship.