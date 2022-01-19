Foundation works for Unimed General Hospital in Marechal Rondon begin this week – O Presente

Jenni Smith 2 hours ago Health Comments Off on Foundation works for Unimed General Hospital in Marechal Rondon begin this week – O Presente 8 Views

During the event to announce the installation of a high complexity hospital by Unimed next to the Science and Technology Park of Biosciences (Biopark), in Toledo, yesterday (17), questioned by the report of O Presente about the works of the General Hospital of Unimed in Marechal Cândido Rondon, the director-president of Unimed Costa Oeste, Hiroshi Nishitani, said that this week “the foundation work of the hospital will begin”.

According to him, there is a meeting scheduled for Monday (24) to align all the projects for the work. “That is, architectural, structural, hydraulic and electrical design. It will be a joint meeting so that we can address all issues,” he said.

Electrician's House SUMMER 2022

Nishitani points out that the Unimed General Hospital in Marechal Rondon does not have the objective of attending to high complexity and that “cases of this type will be referred to the Unimed hospital next to the Biopark”.

Nied 2022 - Standard

The hospital

CombatMax – Normal

The Unimed Hospital health complex will have 20 thousand square meters. CLICK HERE to see details.

Unimed’s General Hospital will have traces of Rondon’s Germanic architecture. CLICK HERE to see details of the work.

CLICK HERE and see what the hospital facade will look like.

The gift

Click here to join our WhatsApp group

West Coast Group 2021





About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

10 more beds are opened at Hospital de Campanha for the care of patients with influenza – General – Rondoniagora.com

With the high advance of infected by Influenza in Rondônia, the Secretary of State for …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved