Foundation works for Unimed General Hospital in Marechal Rondon begin this week – O Presente

During the event to announce the installation of a high complexity hospital by Unimed next to the Science and Technology Park of Biosciences (Biopark), in Toledo, yesterday (17), questioned by the report of O Presente about the works of the General Hospital of Unimed in Marechal Cândido Rondon, the director-president of Unimed Costa Oeste, Hiroshi Nishitani, said that this week “the foundation work of the hospital will begin”.

According to him, there is a meeting scheduled for Monday (24) to align all the projects for the work. “That is, architectural, structural, hydraulic and electrical design. It will be a joint meeting so that we can address all issues,” he said.

Nishitani points out that the Unimed General Hospital in Marechal Rondon does not have the objective of attending to high complexity and that “cases of this type will be referred to the Unimed hospital next to the Biopark”.

