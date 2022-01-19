France breaks record daily Covid cases since the beginning of the pandemic | World

France recorded 464,769 cases of Covid in 24 hours, according to official data released this Tuesday (18), breaking the record since the beginning of the pandemic, almost two years ago.

Currently, 26,526 people are hospitalized with the disease in the country, of which 3,500 were also admitted in the last 24 hours, according to the French newspaper “Le Parisien”, which cites official data.

Deaths during those 24 hours were 289, and the country now has 127,554 since the start of the pandemic.

However, the number of patients in Intensive Care Units has decreased and today stands at 3,881 (up from 3,969 a week ago). Currently, the average daily ICU admission is below 300, down 14% from the previous week.

Despite the growth in cases and the new record, attributed to the spread of the omicron variant, the French government is showing mild optimism.

“We see that the delta wave has actually regressed, that the circulation tends to slow down and that in the regions where the omicron wave started first, in particular in Ile-de-France, there is what appears to be the beginning of a ‘decline’,” he said. spokesperson Gabriel Attal to the CNews channel.

So far, 79.6% (53.6 million) of French people have already received at least one dose of some vaccine against Covid, and 77.6% (52.3 million) have complete vaccination coverage. More than 32 million people have already received a booster dose.