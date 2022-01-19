Françoise Forton: history in Bauru

1

Samantha Ciuffa Launch of “Cupido” churros, in honor of Françoise Forton, who was at Oba-Oba with Leandro

Actress Françoise Forton died last Sunday (16), aged 64, in Rio de Janeiro, a victim of cancer. With more than 50 years of career, the artist became known for her outstanding roles in soap operas such as “Explode Coração” and “Estúpido Cupido”, on Rede Globo, as well as great classics, such as “O clone”. Throughout his life, he passed through Bauru a few times, giving workshops and leaving his legacy marked in the hearts of the city’s residents.

Françoise began her career in 1969, acting in “A Última Valsa”, by Rede Globo. It was with her participation in the soap opera “Fogo sobre Terra”, from the same broadcaster, in 1974, that her profession began to take off, being invited to participate in major productions and act in relevant roles.

In 2017, he was at the Municipal Theater of Bauru presenting the play “Um amor de vinyl”, a musical by Flávio Marinho directed by André Paes Leme. “I had already done other musicals, but in this song more, I dance and even play. And it’s still a very light, delicate and beautiful comedy. People get emotional and hug each other, laugh, applaud, sing and interact whenever they want”, said the actress, in a previous interview with JC.

In 2018, he returned to Bauru to visit his friend Leandro Lopes, mayor of the City Hall. At the meeting, he went to Praça da Paz to try the famous “Oba-oba” churros, which belongs to Leandro’s family, and participated in the launch of “Cupido”, in her honor.

“I met Françoise 22 years ago, in Bauru. At the time, she was teaching a workshop for beginning actors called ‘Você em Cena with Françoise Forton’. I did the workshop with the aim of disinhibiting and improving personal relationships at school. , Fran gave Feedback to each student. She handed me the phone and said we would keep talking. It was love at first sight. […] Years passed and we started seeing each other again. When it was playing in São Paulo, I was always in the front row. For Fran, my house became a second home, a haven for memorizing long theater texts. […] We chatted only at the end of each one’s professional commitments”, says the corregidor.

“In one of her trips to Bauru, we launched the Cupido churros, a reference to the soap opera ‘Estupido Cupido’, which Fran projected, still in her youth, but, mainly, a tribute from my family to the artist who became a person of home”, he recalls.

In 2019, the actress returned to the boundless city to teach a four-day workshop. The theatrical interpretation project “Um Novo Olhar” presented the people of Bauru with improvisations in the service of self-knowledge, creativity, disinhibition, creativity and character building.

With more than 40 soap operas in her repertoire and several artistic projects, the actress leaves her husband Eduardo Barata, in addition to her son Guilherme Fourton Viotti, the result of her first marriage to Ênio Viotti.

“She was an absolutely dedicated friend, who monitored my steps and prescribed sensible advice. A woman who was absolutely honest in her personal and professional relationships, with grit, with fiber, with an immense ability to capture the essence of people. Today, a part of me was cremated, but the rest is still inflamed by the sublime love that she captivated me”, says the friend from Bauru.