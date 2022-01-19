From dream to reality: how “Last Dance” is conquering the longing Brazilian fans | DRAFT5

From a competitive point of view, the “Last Dance” may not cheer up a more skeptical wing of fans of the Counter-Strike Brazilian. However, it is undeniable that, at least in the media, the project is already a real success.
The popularity of the enterprise headed by Gabriel “falleN” Toledo only increases. The quintet coached by Luis “peacemaker“Tadeu draws more and more crowds into his live broadcasts. But how did this all start?
THE STOPPING
Unable to replace the Team Liquid among the main candidates for titles on the planet, FalleN barely waited for the end of the PGL Major Stockholm 2021, a competition in which his team ended up eliminated with one win from four games, to assess their options for 2022.
Although his contractual relationship with the cavalry was valid until the end of 2024, the Brazilian did not seem happy with the situation of the mostly American squad, given the numerous internal conflicts that plagued the team throughout the entire season.
THE BEGINNING OF A DREAM
There began theLast Dance” Brazilian.
THE DYNAMIC DOUBLE
Again, it took less than 24 hours for a new part of the soap opera to surface. According to the same “JaxonMVP“, Fernando “fer“Alvarenga and Lincoln”fnx” Lau, two other members of the iconic luminosity and SK Gaming, should join the FalleN project.
With fer going through hard times with the 00Nation and fnx away from the highest level competition for years, criticism from the most skeptical was inevitable.
WON’T DANCE
Having experienced a turbulent 2021 under the banners of FaZe Clan and Complexity, coldzera knew that the key to experiencing glory days again would be his return to a Brazilian formation. However, this would not be the “Last Dance“, as he himself indicated.
THE COMMANDER
Although he spent most of his career managing foreign teams such as Team Liquid, misfits, heroic, MAD Lions and Complexity, Luís “peacemaker” Tadeu never hid his desire to return to work with athletes from his country.
GOOD SPRAY
THE FIFTH PIECE
From outside the plans FURY for 2022, Vinicius “VINI” Figueiredo saw his move to the North American Team Liquid. Josh’s Hiring”oSee” Ohm on the part of the cavalry, however, ended up cooling the negotiations for the 22-year-old athlete.
It didn’t take long for VINI to enter the crosshairs of the said “Last Dance“, thus being classified as the injection of new blood that the lineup led by FalleN would need to find an ideal balance.
EMPERORS IN THE STRUGGLE
Even last Wednesday (12), rumors began to circulate that the possible fate of FalleN and his troops would be the Imperial Esports, a Brazilian organization that received a significant investment before the new season.
The owner of the Rio club, Felippe “felippe1” Martins, by the way, has already worked side by side with FalleN in the times of Crossfire, still under the banner of paiN Gaming. fer, fnx and peacemaker have already represented Imperial itself between 2020 and 2021.
FAREWELLS AND OFFICIALIZATION
It didn’t take long for FalleN, through his channel on YouTube, to make official the saying “Last Dance“, citing the desire to return to work with Brazilian athletes as a preponderant factor for making such a decision.
Although such information was no longer exactly a secret, it was only last Saturday (15) that FalleN made official the six names that make up his “Last Dance“, classifying it as “a project to mark history.“