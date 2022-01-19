Fuels will get more expensive in February with ICMS thawing – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil



Attention, drivers: starting in February, the price of fuel will go up. The increase this time is not related to Petrobras, but to the decision of the National Committee of Secretaries of Finance (Comsefaz) to unfreeze the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS), which is levied on fuel.

Economist Feliciano Abreu, director of the research site Mercado Mineiro, explains. “The thawing will reach the consumer’s pocket. Gas stations cannot afford this new increase”, he points out.

In the last week, the Petrobras had already announced a price readjustment. Despite this, Feliciano points out that “a significant increase in fuel” has not yet been noticed at the stations in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte.

“This is due to the demand that is very weak in Greater BH. Cities are in a holiday mood, people traveling and at home. With the thawing, without a doubt, prices will increase even more”, he says.

Minas Gerais has one of the highest ICMS in the country. In the case of fuel, the percentage represents 31% of the price of gasoline, 16% of ethanol and 15% of diesel.

temporary solution

Despite the thawing of ICMS, professor at the Institute of Energy and Environment of the University of São Paulo Pedro Luiz Côrtes says that the biggest problem for drivers to pay so much for fuel is Petrobras’ pricing policy.

“The ICMS freeze was a temporary solution that postponed the problem. This invoice would be charged at some point, which will happen soon. But this is not the main problem with the increase in fuels. In fact, Petrobras, which has the government as the main one, it is not used to make any kind of public policies related to fossil fuels”, he says.