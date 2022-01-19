Future Ibovespa yields to pressure from abroad and operates lower; Inflation fears drive future interest rates up

The Ibovespa future operates in a drop in business this Tuesday (18) following the drop in international markets. On the return of the holiday in the United States, most stock exchanges around the world operate in negative territory. Once again, the prospect of rising US interest rates is reverberating among investors, with global inflation showing new signs of pressure.

At 9:09 am (Brasília time), the Ibovespa futures for February was down 0.61%, at 106,360 points. With the internal indicators agenda depleted today, investors are monitoring federal employee shutdowns scheduled for today. They demand salary adjustments for all categories, not just police officers, as the government has signaled.

There are fears that the issue will be taken to the Federal Supreme Court (STF), which would increase the chances of demanding an adjustment for civil servants in general, and worsen the country’s fiscal situation, according to analysts.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

“As is well known, the Brazilian judiciary has little regard for the budget, often imputing payments to other powers, more specifically the executive, regardless of the fiscal, budgetary or even inflationary impact.

of the same, understanding its position as ‘sovereign’ and final”, wrote in a report Jason Vieira, chief economist at Infinity Asset.

Faced with the risk aversion scenario, the real loses strength again. The commercial dollar opened up 0.2% at R$5.537 on purchases and R$5.538 on sales. Dollar futures for February rose 0.36% at 5.552.

As is usual on the days when the escalation of inflation worries the markets again, future interest rates rise again. DI contracts for January 2023 were up two basis points to 12.04%; the DI for January 2025 advanced six basis points, at 11.40%; on January 2027, the increase was six basis points to 11.36%; and interest for January 2029 rose eight basis points to 11.47%.

In the United States, the Stock Exchanges reopen today after the Martin Luther King holiday, the day before. But futures indices on Wall Street indicate another negative session for the American stock market, which follows with an eye on any new signals from the Federal Reserve (US Central Bank) about the monetary tightening cycle that should take place in 2022.

Dow Jones futures were down 0.69%; S&P 500 futures were down 1.07% and Nasdaq futures were down 1.73%. The market is also attentive to the corporate balance sheet season of American companies – today the highlight is the result of the Goldman Sachs bank.

The risk aversion movement also affects European stock exchanges, with a low highlight for technology stocks, which tend to be harmed when interest rates rise – the capital costs of these companies become more expensive. The Stoxx 600 index, which gathers companies from 17 European countries, was down 1.09%.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The rise in oil prices helps to reinforce the perception of higher inflation in the world. Brent oil hit its highest price in seven years, with tensions in the Middle East.

The United Arab Emirates has threatened reprisals after a drone strike yesterday, claimed by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, hit Abu Dhabi’s oil supply facilities, killing three people.

Brent is a price reference for Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) and was operating up 1.26%, at US$ 87.57 a barrel. WTI-type oil rose 1.37% to US$ 84.97/barrel.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here!

Related