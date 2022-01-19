Futures Ibovespa operates higher, in another day of commodities advance

The Ibovespa futures opened higher in the trading session this Wednesday (19), advancing 0.56%, at 108,090 points, around 9:20 am (Brasília time). The Brazilian index continues to be driven by commodities, after having closed higher on Tuesday, while the American and European stock exchanges recorded considerable drops.

The price of a ton of iron ore traded at the port of Dalian, in China, advanced more than 4%, reaching US$ 115.80. In the port of Qingdao, in the same country, the advance was 2.80%, at US$ 131.23.

In addition to ore, the price of a barrel of oil is also increasing, with investors eyeing rising tensions in the Middle East, after Yemeni rebels took over the drone attack in Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates.

In addition, there are also reports that an important oil pipeline between Turkey and Iraq had problems this morning. WTI barrel is up 1.43% at $86.65. Brent, 1.09%, at $88.46.

The future of the Ibovespa also moves forward, driven by a easing of the yield curve, which, after yesterday’s strong rise, today operates mostly in decline. DI contract yield for January 2023 is down four basis points to 12.05%. The DI for January 2025 also dropped four points, to 11.45%. The one for January 2027 is down four points, to 11.41%, and the one for the same month of 2029 is down three points, to 11.52%,

“In addition to the external pressure, the still high local fiscal risk was added to the pressure of public servants for salary readjustments”, comments XP Investimentos, in its morning call.

The commercial dollar retreated 0.44%, at R$ 5.535 in the purchase and at R$ 5.536 in the sale.

Commodities rise also pressures interest rates abroad

Abroad, treasury yields continue to advance. In Germany, the bunds, State bonds would trade above zero on Wednesday for the first time since 2019, after the country reported that its December inflation rose 0.5% – the 10-year rate rose 0.018% by early morning. In the United States, in the futures market, the yield of treasuries ten-year terms rose 1.6 basis points to 1.884%.

Despite this, today the main indices abroad are breathing, partially recovering from the previous day’s declines. In the US, the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures rose 0.20%, 0.25% and 0.39%, respectively. In Europe, Germany’s DAX rose 0.41%. The UK’s FTSE rose 0.35%. The Eurozone-wide STOXX 600 is up 0.41%.

“Higher interest rates have been accelerating the rotation of the growth, from the mega tech techs, to the old. This has made the more traditional emerging markets, such as Brazil, Mexico, Chile, perform better than the American stock exchanges”, comments Roberto Attuch, CEO of OHM Research.

Still abroad, today the People’s Bank of China sets the preferential lending rate at 10:30 pm. “Following an opposite route from the central banks of developed countries, the People’s Bank of China is signaling that it will use more monetary policy tools to stimulate the economy and boost credit expansion”, comments XP Investimentos.

Asian stock markets closed down, reflecting the previous day’s global performance. Japan’s Nikkei index dropped 2.80% – highlighting Sony’s negative performance, after Microsoft announced the purchase of Blizzard. China’s Shanghai fell 0.33%. South Korea’s Kospi, 0.77%.

