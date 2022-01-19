Gabriel García Márquez had a daughter out of wedlock, says newspaper | Pop & Art

A secret of the Colombian writer Gabriel García Márquez was revealed almost eight years after his death: Indira Cato, a daughter that Gabo had out of wedlock with a Mexican journalist and writer, according to the Colombian newspaper ‘El Universal’.

Married for 50 years to Mercedes Barcha, now deceased, García Márquez maintained a relationship until today publicly unknown with Susana Cato, a Mexican 33 years younger than him and whom he met in Cuba.

They wrote screenplays together and she interviewed him for a Colombian publication. From their relationship was born Indira, now a 31-year-old film producer, revealed Gustavo Tatis in an article in “El Universal”.

“A little bit before the death of Gabriel García Márquez, the rumor reached me, and over the course of these eight years, the rumor disturbed me and I checked if the information was true,” the journalist told W Radio on Monday (17). .

In his extensive article entitled “Una hija, el Secreto Mejor Guarded by Gabriel García Márquez”, (A daughter, the best kept secret of Gabriel García Márquez, in free translation), the journalist guarantees to have confirmed the news with the biographer, family members and one of the writer’s best friends.

According to his account, during this time he kept the information secret out of respect for the wife of the author of “One Hundred Years of Solitude”. “We waited for Mercedes to die to publicize it,” he added.

Tatis, always citing people close to the Nobel Prize in Literature, does not explain whether Barcha knew of Indira’s existence.

“It is very likely that Mercedes intuited what had happened between Susana and García Márquez, but until the end of her life, she kept discretion and silence. However, the revelation of Indira’s existence was a family cataclysm”, he adds in the article.

“Until the end, García Márquez had his eye on her,” says Tatis.

The 1982 Nobel Prize for Literature said in the 1990s that “every writer has three lives: one public, one private and one secret”. And that in his case, “in each of his three lives, women had been key”, recalled the journalist.