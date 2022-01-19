Gente Grandes in the Afternoon Session (18/01): Prejudice almost left Salma Hayek out of the film – Film News

Due to prejudice on the part of some executives, the comedy almost left out one of the most famous actresses in Hollywood.

This Tuesday, Rede Globo presents, on Afternoon session, the Adam Sandler comedy film, Grown Ups. An excellent option for those who want to have a good laugh, the production amusingly addresses some questions about the complex adult phase of our lives.

In the plot, Lenny, Kurt, Eric, Marcus and Rob have known each other since they were little. Thirty years later, the five friends meet again to enjoy a weekend together with their respective families. However, the Fourth of July holiday at a large lake house promises to raise some problems when, now married and with children, the family men have to deal with the fact that they are not so young anymore.

The cast of the feature includes great names in international cinema, such as Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Chris Rock, David Spade, Rob Schneider and Salma Hayek.

Check out some fun facts about Big people, which will air on Sessão da Tarde, at 15:15, right after the soap opera O Cravo e a Rosa:

This week’s Afternoon Session: Films that Globo will air from 01/17 to 01/21

EXECUTIVES DIDN’T WANT SALMA HAYEK IN THE FILM





Studio executives were not thrilled with the news that Salma Hayek would be cast in the film and, during a meeting, suggested to Adam Sandler to select a “less ethnic” actress for the role. The actor then informed that he had already offered the position to Hayek, adding that he would not consider re-casting the character and warning them not to bring the matter up again.

ADAM SANDLER GAVE A MASERATI TO SOME OF THE CAST

After the film’s premiere, Adam Sandler bought each of his co-stars (Chris Rock, Kevin James, Rob Schneider and David Spade) a brand new Maserati. At the time, just launched, the value of the vehicle was over 1 million reais. Chris Rock even said he appreciated the gift, but said it made him feel like “Adam Sandler’s bitch.”

DEATH POSTPONED PRODUCTION





Sandler wrote and was preparing to release the film in the mid-1990s, with Chris Farley in the role of Kevin James. Farley’s death in 1997, however, interrupted production plans and the film was shelved for more than a decade, only seeing the light of day in 2010.

ADAMSANDLERVERSE?

Kevin James’ character Eric Lamonsoff is also mentioned in another Adam Sandler film, In Love, as a neighbor of Robbie Hart (played by Adam himself). Additionally, the character’s name can also be heard in Click.

THE ACTOR’S ROYAL FAMILY IS PRESENT IN THE FILM





Adam Sandler’s wife, Jackie, makes a brief appearance in the film, as the guys are playing basketball near the end. She plays Tardio’s (Richie Minervini) companion. It is worth noting that the two daughters of the character are the true daughters of Adam and Jackie.

GENTE GRANDE: WHERE TO WATCH THE MOVIE ONLINE?

If you miss the film, you can watch the film on the following platforms:

Netflix (Streaming)

Telecine Play (Streaming)

Globoplay (Streaming)

5 movies where Adam Sandler surprised us