‘Geology in motion’ is recorded on the surface of Mars (PHOTO)
In the image it is possible to observe a cliff-like elevation located in the region known as Noctis Labyrinthus, composed of a labyrinthine system… 19.01.2022, Sputnik Brasil
The European Space Agency (ESA) recently shared an image that shows the “geology in motion” of the surface of Mars. Trace Orbiter of the joint mission of ESA and the Russian space agency Roscosmos, ExoMars, launched in 2016 to search for evidence of life on the Red Planet. planet known as Noctis Labyrinthus.Starting 2022! Take a look at the first image released in the new year (on Earth) and locate the rolling stones on Mars! The labyrinthine system of valleys and canyons, is formed by massifs and trenches, the result of tectonic processes that “cracked the surface of the planet”. According to ESA, this system, which spans approximately 1,200 kilometers, has a feature that is invisible at first glance. Several rocks fell from the cliff edge, leaving ripples on the surface. The image also shows linear ripples formed by the wind and small craters created by the impact of asteroids.
The image, published on January 14, was captured on August 3, 2020 by the Trace Orbiter orbiter of the joint mission of ESA and Russian space agency Roscosmos, ExoMars, launched in 2016 to seek signs of life on the Red Planet.
Starting 2022! Take a look at the first image released in the new year (on Earth) and locate the rolling stones on Mars!
According to ESA, this system, which spans approximately 1,200 kilometers, has an invisible feature at first sight. Several rocks fell from the cliff edge, leaving ripples on the surface.
In the image also appear linear ripples formed by the wind and small craters created by the impact of asteroids.