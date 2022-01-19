‘Geology in motion’ is recorded on the surface of Mars (PHOTO)

Raju Singh 2 hours ago Technology Comments Off on ‘Geology in motion’ is recorded on the surface of Mars (PHOTO) 6 Views

https://br.sputniknews.com/20220119/geologia-em-movimento-e-registrada-na-superficie-de-marte-foto-21078543.html

‘Geology in motion’ is recorded on the surface of Mars (PHOTO)

‘Geology in motion’ is recorded on the surface of Mars (PHOTO)

In the image it is possible to observe a cliff-like elevation located in the region known as Noctis Labyrinthus, composed of a labyrinthine system… 19.01.2022, Sputnik Brasil

2022-01-19T05:12-0300

2022-01-19T05:12-0300

2022-01-19T05:12-0300

society and everyday

space

planet

Mars

orbit

/html/head/meta[@name=”og:title”]/@content

/html/head/meta[@name=”og:description”]/@content

https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/04/20909751_0:0:3100:1744_1920x0_80_0_0_c597276af7bfe00c596147bda81e6487.jpg

The European Space Agency (ESA) recently shared an image that shows the “geology in motion” of the surface of Mars. Trace Orbiter of the joint mission of ESA and the Russian space agency Roscosmos, ExoMars, launched in 2016 to search for evidence of life on the Red Planet. planet known as Noctis Labyrinthus.Starting 2022! Take a look at the first image released in the new year (on Earth) and locate the rolling stones on Mars! The labyrinthine system of valleys and canyons, is formed by massifs and trenches, the result of tectonic processes that “cracked the surface of the planet”. According to ESA, this system, which spans approximately 1,200 kilometers, has a feature that is invisible at first glance. Several rocks fell from the cliff edge, leaving ripples on the surface. The image also shows linear ripples formed by the wind and small craters created by the impact of asteroids.

2022

Sputnik Brazil

[email protected]

+74956456601

MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

News

br_BR

Sputnik Brazil

[email protected]

+74956456601

MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/04/20909751_388:0:2713:1744_1920x0_80_0_0_e43704b6b0411c606de417f7957e05ad.jpg

Sputnik Brazil

[email protected]

+74956456601

MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

space, planet, mars, orbit

In the image it is possible to observe a cliff-like elevation located in the region known as Noctis Labyrinthus, composed of a labyrinthine system of valleys and gorges.

The European Space Agency (ESA) recently shared an image that shows the “geology in motion” of the surface of Mars.

The image, published on January 14, was captured on August 3, 2020 by the Trace Orbiter orbiter of the joint mission of ESA and Russian space agency Roscosmos, ExoMars, launched in 2016 to seek signs of life on the Red Planet.

In the photo you can see a cliff-like elevation located near the Grand Canyon of Mars, in the region of the planet known as Noctis Labyrinthus.

Starting 2022! Take a look at the first image released in the new year (on Earth) and locate the rolling stones on Mars!

The labyrinthine system of valleys and canyons is formed by massives and trenches, the result of tectonic processes that “cracked the surface of the planet”.

According to ESA, this system, which spans approximately 1,200 kilometers, has an invisible feature at first sight. Several rocks fell from the cliff edge, leaving ripples on the surface.

In the image also appear linear ripples formed by the wind and small craters created by the impact of asteroids.

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

Intel Alder Lake Celeron G6900 clocks in at 5.338 MHz – a 57% overclock

Der8auer showed how to overclock BCLK on some of Intel’s latest non-K Alder Lake processors …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved