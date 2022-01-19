Germany says it is willing to pay the price to retaliate against Russian invasion of Ukraine – 01/18/2022 – World

As Russian soldiers move in Belarus and along the Ukrainian border, Western diplomats moved their pieces at meetings on Tuesday. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock met with her Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, while Prime Minister Olaf Scholz met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

The message from Berlin’s representatives was unanimous: the cost of defending Kiev will be great — and they are willing to pay it. To protect European fundamental rights, Baerbock argued that “there is no other option, even if it means paying a high economic price”.

The Foreign Minister also warned that the consequences could reach Nord Stream 2 if the energy is used as a weapon by Moscow. The gas pipeline connecting Germany to Russia was completed recently, but its operation has been suspended and not yet started, with the possibility of being authorized only in June this year.

Baerbock’s message echoes that of his prime minister, who after meeting with Stoltenberg reinforced that Germany is open to imposing sanctions in the event of a Russian attack and that everything would be on the table, including Nord Stream 2. Lavrov, in turn, said have made it clear to the Germans that “attempts to politicize the project would be counterproductive”, according to the Interfax news agency.

Out there Receive in your email a weekly selection of the most important events in the world; open to non-subscribers.

In addition to the German minister, the Russian chancellor spoke on Tuesday with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The American urged a de-escalation of the conflict and defended the diplomatic way to solve the crisis, while Lavrov insisted that Russia expects concrete answers and that they arrive as soon as possible. “Do not spread speculation about an alleged ‘Russian aggression’ imminent,” he urged.

The two decided it would be more fruitful to meet in person.

The State Department statement, however, kept its tone against the Russians, announcing a European tour of Blinken. According to the ministry, the aim is “to discuss recent diplomatic engagements with Russia and joint efforts to contain further Russian aggression against Ukraine, including the readiness of allies and partners to impose massive consequences and severe economic costs”.

The diplomatic offensive will begin in Kiev, this Wednesday (19), where the secretary will meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky and Chancellor Dmitro Kuleba. Then, in Berlin, it will be Baerbock’s turn and a joint meeting with representatives from the US, UK, France and Germany. Finally, on Friday (21), Blinken will meet with Lavrov in Geneva.

The meetings between the authorities take place as tensions mount at the front. About 100,000 Russian troops remain on the border with Ukraine, and Moscow sent troops and military equipment to Belarus on Monday for joint exercises due to begin in February. The operations will be carried out in a region to the west of Belarus, on the border with NATO members Poland and Lithuania, as well as Ukraine itself, announced Belarusian dictator Aleksander Lukachenko.

For the US, Russia is prepared for a possible attack that could happen at any time, warning that the US response would include all options – even though President Joe Biden has ruled out for now the possibility of sending US troops to fight Russian soldiers. . “No option is off the table,” said press secretary Jen Psaki, who added the warning to an “extremely dangerous situation”.

China, middle land Receive in your email the great topics of China explained and contextualized; exclusive to subscribers.

Even with the move, Russia maintains its position that it has no intention of attacking Ukraine, while saying it could take military action unless the West complies with its demands — which includes a pledge that Kiev do not join NATO.

At the press conference after his meeting with the German foreign minister, Lavrov insisted on the demands, saying he “now awaits responses to these proposals — as we were promised — in order to continue the negotiations.”

The Russian minister even once again rejected the Western appeal to withdraw troops deployed on the border with Ukraine, saying that these soldiers do not threaten anyone. “More than 100,000 Russian troops, equipment and tanks were deployed near Ukraine for no reason. It’s hard not to see that as a threat,” Baerbock countered.

As fears of conflict mount, the UK announced this week that it had started supplying anti-tank weapons to Ukraine.

NATO, on the other hand, continues to try the diplomatic route. Stoltenberg said on Tuesday he had invited allies and Russia to further meetings to discuss ways to improve the security situation in the region, as the latest round of talks ended with no progress.

“NATO allies are prepared to discuss concrete proposals on how to reduce risk and increase transparency regarding military activities and how to reduce space and cyber threats,” he said at a joint news conference with Scholz, adding that the alliance was also prepared to exchange information on military exercises and related nuclear policies.

The situation for Ukraine, on the other hand, is sensitive. Although the West is lining up to defend it, the country is not part of NATO, which leaves members of the military alliance free of obligation to intervene.