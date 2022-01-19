Giant Asteroid Will Pass Close to Earth Early Tuesday Night, Says Nasa | Science

An asteroid approximately one kilometer wide will pass close to Earth in the early evening of Tuesday (18). The closest point of this trajectory is scheduled to be traversed at 18:50 (Brasilia time).

According to the American Space Agency (NASA), the object cannot be seen with the naked eye. The asteroid is expected to pass at a distance of approximately two million kilometers from Earth, the closest proximity predicted for the next two centuries.

The asteroid was named 7482 (1994 PC1) and is estimated to reach a speed of 76,192 km/h.

While it has significant proportions for a space object, it is not the largest body ever to come close to Earth. Previously, in 2017, 3122 Florence (1981 ET3) was between 4 and 8.4 kilometers wide (it should make another pass around our planet’s surroundings in 2057).

To be considered an object that “approached the Earth”, the space object must pass at a distance of at least 48 million kilometers.

In November, NASA launched a test mission to protect the planet from future threats. The target is Dimorphos, a satellite that is the size of a football field and orbits the asteroid Didymos – which is five times larger. The shock will be 11 million kilometers from Earth.

The impact, expected in September 2022, will be so intense that it will create the first man-made meteor shower.