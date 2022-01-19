Giant asteroid will ‘pass close’ to Earth this Tuesday; learn how to follow – Science

One asteroid of approximately one kilometer in width will pass close to the Earth in the beginning of the night of this Tuesday, the 18th. planet, according to American Space Agency (NASA). This is the closest predicted for the next two centuries.

The object was named 7482 (1994 PC1) and must pass at a speed of at a speed of 76,192 km/h. NASA said it will not be visible to the naked eye. It is possible to monitor the asteroid’s trajectory through NASA’s “Eyes on Asteroids” portal or with telescopes.

To be considered an object that “approached the Earth”, the space object must pass at a distance of at least 48 million kilometers. Despite this consideration, there is no risk of collision with the planet.

While it is considered large for a space object, it is not the largest that has ever approached Earth. In 2017, the asteroid 3122 Florence (1981 ET3) it had dimensions between 4 and 84 kilometers wide and flew over the Earth on September 1, 2017. It is due to make another pass in 2057.