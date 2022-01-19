Globo dismisses Mumuzinho and Daniel from the second season of The Voice+ TV News

Scheduled to start on January 30th, The Voice+ season two had two casualties before it even premiered. After making changes to the program’s schedule due to the increase in Covid-19 cases, Globo had to release Mumuzinho and Daniel from the attraction. Substitutes are Toni Garrido and Carlinhos Brown .

The changes were confirmed by the broadcaster in a note sent to the press on Tuesday (18). According to the statement, “the recording schedule underwent changes that coincided with the talents’ schedules and directly impacted the casting of the reality”.

In other words, the sertanejo and the samba singer would not be able to reconcile the schedule of shows with the new schedule of The Voice+. “Like all companies, Globo is following the evolution of the new variant of Covid-19 daily, acting judiciously and taking the necessary measures, always having the safety and health of everyone as a priority”, informed the broadcaster.

As it only has participants over 60 years old, the musical challenge for veterans requires extra care from Globo. Despite making full vaccination a requirement for the competition and carrying out frequent tests, the company cannot risk having an outbreak of cases at the attraction.

As anticipated by TV news last week, the station put most of its employees on a remote work basis and is recording only the essentials in its studios in Rio de Janeiro. Recommendations will be maintained until January 31.

The Voice+ debut is still scheduled for the 30th of this month; the talent show will be one of Globo’s Sunday afternoon attractions and will air before The Masked Singer Brasil. However, if the recordings experience new problems, the release date may be revised.

In addition to the veteran Brown and Garrido (who will occupy a swivel chair for the first time), The Voice+ will have Fafá de Belém and Ludmilla as technicians. The program will be led by Andre Marques and will also feature Thais Fersoza as a backstage reporter.