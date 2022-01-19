Globo exchanges Daniel and Mumuzinho for Carlinhos and Toni Garrido

Carlinhos Brown and Toni Garrido will replace Daniel and Mumuzinho on “The Voice +”. The change was announced today by Globo in a statement to splash.

The station explained that, with the change in the recording schedule, there was a conflict with the schedules of singers Daniel and Mumuzinho, technicians of the attraction.

The recording schedule underwent changes that coincided with the talents’ schedules and directly impacted the casting of the reality. Coaches Mumuzinho and Daniel leave their chairs, which are now occupied by Carlinhos Brown and Toni Garrido, who debuts in the ‘The Voice’ family. The two join Ludmilla and Fafá de Belém in the team of technicians for the new season of the attraction, which will be presented by André Marques, and with Thais Fersoza, also debuting, behind the scenes. Globo communication

Toni Garrido on Popstar Image: Reproduction/Globoplay

Globo did not say whether the change will be valid until the end of the reality, in the other phases of the program.

splash showed that the season was in danger of even being postponed due to concern about the cases of covid-19 in the musical reality – participants were positive and, despite being asymptomatic, could not continue on the recordings, causing embezzlement.

Carlinhos Brown is a coach at “The Voice Brasil”, being the first champion with Ellen Oléria, and also participated in “The voice Brasil Kids”.

Toni Garrido has already participated in the jury of the extinct “Pop Star” program, presented by Fernanda Lima and Taís Araújo.

Fafá de Belém was announced as one of the new techniques by Globo at the end of last year. Ludmilla is still in the attraction and yesterday revealed that she was recording for the musical reality.

The show is scheduled to premiere on January 30.