Globo is stuck and takes Daniel and Mumuzinho from The Voice+; know the reason

THE Globe communicated that Daniel and Mumuzinho are out of the second season of The Voice+. The new edition of the musical reality, which began to be recorded this Monday (17), went through some setbacks and the two left the program.

Because of the rampant increase in cases of Covid-19, the broadcaster made a change in the attraction’s recording schedule. The change led to the dismissal of Daniel and Mumuzinho due to the conflict of dates with the singers’ concert schedule.

Substitutes on The Voice+

Faced with the problem, Globo selected new judges for The Voice+ team. In the place left by Daniel and Mumuzinho, entered Carlinhos Brown (who is already part of the adult version of the reality) and Toni Garrido.

Brown and Toni joined Ludmilla and Fafá de Belém – Claudia Leitte’s replacement -, who complete the program’s team of technicians. André Marques continues as presenter, with the help of Thais Fersoza, who will command the backstage.

according to the entertain reported in mid-December, Globo anticipated the premiere of The Voice+ to January 30th. The program will be shown on Sunday afternoons, starting at 2:30 pm.

In the statement announcing the departures of Daniel and Mumuzinho from the musical reality, the carioca channel stated that it is following the advance of Covid-19. The network also assured that it is taking the necessary measures to ensure the health and safety of all professionals involved in the production of the program.

What does the Globe say?

“The second season of The Voice+ began shooting on Monday, the 17th, with some changes to the attraction’s cast. The recording schedule underwent changes that coincided with the talents’ schedules and directly impacted the casting of the reality.

Coaches Mumuzinho and Daniel leave their chairs, which are now occupied by Carlinhos Brown and Toni Garrido, who debuts in The Voice family. The two join Ludmilla and Fafá de Belém in the team of technicians for the new season of the attraction, which will be presented by André Marques, and with Thais Fersoza, also debuting, behind the scenes.

Like all companies, Globo is following the evolution of the new variant of COVID on a daily basis, acting in a judicious manner and taking the necessary measures, with the safety and health of everyone as a priority at all times”, said Globo in a press release this Tuesday (18).

