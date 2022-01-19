Globo prohibits journalists from criticizing the BBB on social networks

No critical comments to Big Brother Brasil on social networks. This was the orientation passed on by the management to the station’s journalists in Rio de Janeiro. The orientation was revealed on the night of this Monday (17/01), moments before the premiere of the reality show.

Sources interviewed by the LeoDias column revealed that the head of the newsroom called reporters who were not present and gathered the journalists who worked to communicate the decision. The warning was clear: the station’s journalists are strictly prohibited from praising or criticizing any participant in this edition of BBB on social networks.

The determination would have the objective of preventing the public from having the perception that Globo interferes in the course of the game; or that the broadcaster has any sort of preference among the program’s cast members. Comments considered “neutral” are allowed. But, among the professionals present at the meeting, there was the impression that such opinions would only be well regarded if they were, in fact, praise for the reality show.

Behind the scenes, the interpretation that the warning is related to Boninho’s irritation at comments made by TV Globo’s international correspondent in London, Rodrigo Carvalho, gained strength. Last Friday (1/14), while the names of BBB participants were revealed in Globo’s commercial breaks, Rodrigo declared his support against participant Laís and was ironic when commenting on Sister Slovenia: “Preparing the agenda suggestion ‘ Meet Slovenia’ for Sunday’s Show of Life”. Visibly upset, Boninho retweeted the comment and wrote: “Hey Rodrigo, get real and stop chasing clicks! You do not need that!”.

