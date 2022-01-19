God of War gets PC mod that expands your field of vision

God of War arrived this month on computers, which naturally allowed a new audience to dive into the adventure. Among them we have, of course, the modders, who tried to work on new ways to reimagine the saga of Kratos and his son Atreus.

Of course, we already have several mods that transform the heroes into different characters, in addition to several jokes here and there, but other mods are interesting even in the technical aspect, helping to make the Santa Monica game even more beautiful and exciting.

This is the case of the FOV mod (Field of view, in free translation) which, through the Cheat Engine, manages to increase our field of view and gives an even more impressive dimension of the scope of the scenario, albeit a or another glitch appears in the process. Check it out in video:

If you want to know more about the desktop version of God of War, also check out this comparison between the game running on PS5 and PC. We also explain how Kratos migrated from Greek to Norse mythology, in case you’re interested.

Have you tried the game on PC? What did you think of this port and the mod? Tell us in the comments below!