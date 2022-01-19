Goiás requirement may affect the sale of Michael, from Flamengo

Credit: Jorge Rodrigues / Gazeta Press

Striker Michael is in advanced negotiations to leave Flamengo in this transfer window and play for Al Hilal, from Saudi Arabia. The deal, however, still needs to settle some details between the teams.

One of the points that weighs in the negotiation is the value of the percentage of Goiás, which corresponds to 5% of the total value of the business transaction. According to the portal Goal, Flamengo wants the 5% to be paid out of the transaction amount by Al Hilal.

The total amount of the transaction is around R$46 million, giving Goiás the right to receive R$2.3 million in the transaction. This uncertainty should be settled during the week between Flamengo and Al Hilal.

Michael wants to play in Arabia

Striker Michael’s desire to be traded by Flamengo is great and the player would even have given up his 15% of the transaction to facilitate and sell the Flamengo for the Arab team.

In addition to the astronomical salary and approximately R$1 million per month, Michael would sign for three seasons with the Saudi team, which would total around R$36 million. In addition, the player asked to be traded for fear of being underused in Paulo Sousa’s new scheme.

