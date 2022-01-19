Gold coin found in England could be worth up to R$3 million

An amateur archaeologist has found, with the help of a metal detector, what scholars believe to be one of the first gold coins minted in England. It was found by chance on farmland in Devon, in the southwest of the country, and has been identified as being from the time of King Henry III. The discovery could be worth between 200,000 and 400,000 pounds sterling (from R$1.5 million to R$3 million at current prices).

The coin was minted around 1257 and depicts the English king seated on an ornate throne, holding a scepter. This is one of only eight coins ever found from this period, many of which are in museums.

The amateur archaeologist, who wishes to remain anonymous, was unaware of the coin’s value until he posted a photo of it on Facebook. That’s when Gregory Edmund, numismatist for auctioneer Spink & Son, saw her. “This was one of his first days of prospecting in many, many years, so he obviously couldn’t believe what he found,” Edmund told CNN, referring to the man who found the coin.

Front and back of gold coin found by amateur archaeologist in England Image: Playback/Spink & Son

According to a 1996 UK Treasury Act, the man will be able to keep or sell it as it is not considered “part of a wider discovery”. The rare coin can generate a windfall profit of up to £400,000, estimates British auction company Spink & Son, based in London, where the coin will go on sale next Sunday (23).

“How she survived three-quarters of a millennium relatively unscathed is truly miraculous,” the man said in a statement. “Like every collector who keeps dreaming, my wish that day came true, and I happen to be the lucky one.”

From silver to gold

King Henry III ruled England from 1216 until his death in 1272, in what was one of the longest reigns in the country’s history. In 1257, he used the treasure he had personally amassed to mint his gold coins, according to David Carpenter, professor of medieval history at King’s College London, who wrote the preface to Spink & Son’s auction catalogue.

Henry’s coinage was the first to be cast in gold since the Norman Conquest. Until this period, the British economy relied only on silver coins. Edmund estimates that the new gold coin may have been minted from Byzantine coins and Islamic gold dinars, revealing trade routes between Europe and the Middle East at the time.