Google creates tool for you to share files with you

Despite all the online tools that exist to make our lives easier, file sharing is still something that seems more complicated than it should be. An example of this is that, to be able to transfer something, people usually opt for email or WhatsApp, for example – which have size limitations. The solution is usually Google Drive, or some other file hosting tool — which sometimes end up making the process more intricate.

But it looks like Google is working to resolve this issue; not just sharing to third parties, but also self-sharing — that trick of sending emails to yourself.

First, the company expanded the Fast Pair tool to Windows PCs. It allows users to easily configure bluetooth accessories, synchronize text messages and share files using the Near Share service.

Now, Google will add one more feature, called “Self Share” and, as the name suggests, will allow users to easily transfer files to themselves on their own devices.

According to the website Chrome Story, which released information about the new feature, for now, Self Share will begin testing on Chrome OS Canary, a developer-oriented version of the browser.

How will it work

When the feature is enabled, the user will see the “Send to your devices” option in the share menu. Then, as with Nearby Sharing, Chrome OS will select the best way to send the file — either via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, for example.

It is not yet known when this feature will arrive for all users. The way is to wait for the scenes of the next chapters.

