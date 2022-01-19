Government of Rio carries out operation with more than a thousand police officers to occupy Jacarezinho

Action starts the Integrated City social program, which should replace the Pacifying Police Units; according to Claudio Castro, the project goes ‘far beyond public security’

JOSE LUCENA/THENEWS2/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO In May of last year, a police operation in Jacarezinho ended as the deadliest in the state’s history, with 28 dead.



An operation takes place on the morning of this Wednesday, 19, in the community of alligator, northern part of the Rio de Janeiro. At least 1,200 agents participate in the integrated action between the Military Police and the Civil Police, which aims to start the implementation of the social occupation project Integrated City, a model to replace the Pacifying Police Units (UPPs). According to the PM’s spokesman, Lieutenant Colonel Ivan Blaz, the state government’s new social program goes “far beyond public security”. “We have the objective of renewing the votes of hope deposited in the Pacifying Police Units project, as this project is still very important, but some expectations were not met, both from the point of view of the residents and the police”, told the Young pan. The details of the new program are expected to be released next Saturday, the 22nd.

In May of last year, a police operation in Jacarezinho ended as the deadliest in the state’s history, with 28 dead. This Wednesday, 42 arrest warrants and 13 search and seizure warrants for teenagers are also served. On social media, residents claim that houses were invaded in the community by police. However, according to Lieutenant Colonel Ivan Blaz, the situation is calm, with no reports of invasions and records and clashes. Through social media, the governor informed that the actions are just the beginning of change. “We spent months developing a program that would change the lives of the population, bringing dignity and opportunity. Today’s operations are just the beginning of this change that goes far beyond security.” twitter.

According to Cláudio Castro, new details will be shared on Saturday. The proposal is for the actions to be initiated on a permanent basis in two communities. “They will serve as a model for other important places that suffer from the lack of services and programs that really collaborate to improve the lives of those who live in these areas”, he said. also by twitter, the mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes, denied that there had been previous conversations about the operation, but said he supported the government’s action. “We will continue to work together as I have always done in my terms as mayor. If it’s to fight criminals – drug dealers or militiamen – even more!”