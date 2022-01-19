Government of RJ starts Cidade Integrada, a new project for occupying communities; Jacarezinho is the 1st | Rio de Janeiro

Share this news on WhatsApp

The action, with 1,200 men, started in Jacarezinho, in the city’s North Zone — where in May 2021 a police operation ended with 28 dead, the deadliest in the state’s history.

Until the last update of this report, there were no reports of shootings or arrests.

The intention to reform the project adopted by the UPPs was announced in May. “The state was not present, there was no service there”, said Governor Cláudio Castro (PL) at the time.

This Wednesday, Castro commented on the beginning of Cidade Integrada on social networks.

“We started a great process of transformation of the communities of the State of Rio. It took months to develop a program that changes the lives of the population, bringing dignity and opportunity. Today’s operations are just the beginning of this change that goes far beyond security“, he wrote.

Integrated City project summary:

Police stations will carry out investigations to help disrupt criminal organizations ;

; The Military Police will patrol streets and avenues in the regions;

Finally, the areas will receive urban and social interventions .

In November, the g1 showed that the occupation was planned for six large communities:

Jacarezinho; Muzema/Tijuquinha/Morro do Banco, in Itanhangá; Cesarão, in Santa Cruz; Pavão-Pavaozinho/Cantagalo, in Copacabana and Ipanema; Tide; River of Stones.

All these communities have a strong presence of organized crime, including drug traffickers and militiamen.

On Wednesday, the government did not report on other targets of Cidade Integrada. More details will be presented next Saturday (22). TV Globo found that this Thursday (20) Castro will meet with Mayor Eduardo Paes (PSD) to discuss the program’s progress.

“The state government started an occupation in Jacarezinho. For this, the North Zone battalions are being engaged, together with the Pacification Police Coordination and the Special Operations Command”, said to the g1 the spokesman of the PM, Major Ivan Blaz.

“Some surrounding communities will also be occupied for the success of the operation. manguinhos and flag 2 these are communities that are having some impact. Military Police and Civil Police will act on the ground”, he confirmed.

The Civil Police were also mobilized and were trying to fulfill 42 arrest warrants and 13 search and seizure warrants for teenagers.

Castro: ‘Public service entrance’

Last week, when opening testing centers for Covid, the governor said that Cidade Integrada would not be “like in other times”.

“I’m sure it’s not, like in other times, going in and shooting people. It is a public service entrance, a rethinking of public security”, declared Castro.

“The time has come to rethink even this issue of the occupation of the state itself. It is a program that discusses public safety in a broader way and not simply doing what was done in other times, which was to occupy and take everyone away and soon come back”, he detailed.

Documents obtained by g1 show that the reformulation had already been discussed at least since September. One letter foresaw, for example, the installation of social projects for women and the elderly in Cantagalo.

The UPPs program emerged in 2008, under Governor Sérgio Cabral. Ten years later, it suffered a great decrease, when Rio was under federal intervention in public security.

Remember UPPs mistakes and successes