Grêmio demands Flamengo and Ferreira defines priority for 2022

With the possible departure of Michael to Al-Hilal, which would be on the way, Flamengo is already moving in search of a replacement. Therefore, according to journalist Vagner Martins, Grêmio’s stance is irreducible. That’s because Tricolor requires the payment of 8 million euros (R$ 50 million), the value of the striker’s termination fine. In this scenario, even with the opportunity to play in Rubro-Negro, the athlete prioritizes following the gaucho club.

On the Flamengo side, an appointment was made about three weeks ago. Since then, Gremio has not received contacts, but the sale of Michael has chances of motivating a first attack, but any other offer below 8 million euros must be refused.

“According to this person (from Grêmio) that I spoke to, the amount of the fine for the domestic market is 8 million euros. Grêmio does not negotiate below that. If Flamengo wants Ferreira, they have to pay the amount of the termination fine (…) What I have information about the player’s desire is that he wants to stay in Porto Alegre. Flamengo had an appointment three weeks ago, he hasn’t returned, but he’s on the radar. If Michael is sold to the Arab World, Ferreirinha is elected as a replacement“, said the journalist on his YouTube channel.

Now, Grêmio’s desire is to renew Ferreira’s contract, which has a bond until 2023. In this way, the board hopes to shield the attacker from the interest of teams from abroad and also Flamengo, which can still make a proposal.

“We hope as soon as possible to renew his contract, increase his salary and his fine. Conversations have already started.”, said Denis Abrahão, vice president of football for Grêmio, to “Rádio Grenal”.

