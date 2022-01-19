Hong Kong to exterminate hamsters over suspected animal-to-human transmission of coronavirus

HONG KONG – Hong Kong urged pet shops and citizens to hand over approximately 2,000 hamsters and other small animals to authorities for extermination, after 11 small rodents tested positive for coronavirus at a pet store. The territory also suspended imports of the small animals.

Authorities announced the decision on Tuesday after city health experts discovered that two groups of hamsters, which originated in the Netherlands and arrived in Hong Kong on December 22 and January 7, pose “high risk” for carrying the coronavirus. Hamsters handed over to authorities will be killed to “cut the chain of transmission”, health officials said.

“Evidence proves that hamsters are infected with the Covid-19 virus. It is impossible to quarantine and observe each one, and their incubation period could be long,” said Leung Siu-fai, director of the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation.

The role of pets in the transmission of the coronavirus has been studied and debated since the beginning of the pandemic, but in most cases the infection appears to be a one-way street, with animals infected by owners generally recovering quickly.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention qualified the risk of animals transmitting the coronavirus to people as “low,” but noted that the pathogen “can be transmitted to animals by people during close contact.” The exception appears to be mink. , with cases of humans being infected by the animals.

Slaughter in Denmark

In 2020, Denmark exterminated around 17 million mink after it was found to be at risk of carrying the coronavirus.. The government later admitted that the minks were exterminated and improperly buried, and a commission was set up to look into the case.

In overcrowded Hong Kong, hamsters are popular pets because they are cute, cheap and easy to keep.

The city, like mainland China, is firmly clinging to a “zero-covid” policy, imposing strict 21-day quarantine requirements on any travelers coming from abroad. The territory managed to remain several weeks without any reports of local coronavirus infection until December, when two flight attendants who returned from the US infected with the highly transmissible Omicron variant circulated through the community.

Last week, a 23-year-old woman who works at a Hong Kong pet shop called Little Boss in Causeway Bay was found to have been infected with the Delta variant, which is rare in the city. At the same time, several pet shop hamsters also tested positive for coronavirus. Now, health authorities in Hong Kong are investigating this as a possible case of animal-to-human transmission, because two other human infections, one confirmed and one with a preliminary positive test, have been linked to the pet store.

A public health decision

Thomas Sit, a veterinarian and assistant director of the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation, said the government does not want to exterminate all hamsters, but it is a public health decision.

“You have to understand that hamsters [que] have already been infected are shedding the virus; they can infect other animals, other hamsters and humans,” Sit said. “We have to protect public health, we have no choice.”

Sit added that if investigations find that hamsters were infected during the import process, special testing for hamsters will be adopted for future imports, and the government will subsequently assess risk of infections in other animals.

Health officials have ordered the closure of all pet stores that sell hamsters and mandated mandatory testing for all people who have purchased hamsters since December 22.

“We ask that all animal owners observe strict hygiene when handling animals and their cages. Don’t kiss them or leave them on the streets,” Leung said.

The Hong Kong government has reacted to the latest wave of coronavirus by imposing some of the strictest social distancing and isolation measures since the pandemic began here two years ago. Flights from eight countries, including the US and UK, and stopovers between 150 countries are currently banned, and students have returned to distance learning. / TRANSLATION BY GUILHERME RUSSO