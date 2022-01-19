Hospital SOS Cardio pronounces on the hospitalization of Dr. Armando Taranto

Jenni Smith 4 hours ago

“In view of a note published under the title “Doctor from Floripa went to the hospital with his daughter testing negative for Covid and is now in the ICU”, in his space on the online platform of Grupo Notícias do Dia, this Tuesday (January 18, 2019). 2022), Hospital SOS Cárdio clarifies:• The referred patient arrived at the hospital with shortness of breath and on D7 (seventh day) of the Covid-19 cycle, as confirmed in the second RT-PCR exam, performed the day after his hospitalization .• The aforementioned symptoms of circulatory problems do not match the patient’s clinical condition, who also did not have a pulmonary embolism. The patient has been intubated, in the ICU, undergoing treatment against Covid-19, since the second day of hospitalization, receiving all the strict care of the hospital team.

For 30 years, Hospital SOS Cárdio has been serving people from Santa Catarina with quality, a specialized and humanized team, combined with all the technological resources available in medicine. Since the first days of the pandemic, it has been receiving patients for treatment of the disease, with the immense responsibility of saving lives. necessary, with the seriousness that health deserves. Graciously”.

Columnist’s note: everything that was published today was information passed on yesterday by the patient’s brothers. Let us pray for Dr. Armando, certain that he is in good hands.

