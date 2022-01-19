‘How I Met Your Father’: Series Starred by Hilary Duff is SMASHED by critics; Check out!

‘How I Met Your Father‘, series derived from ‘How I Met Your Mother‘, was one of the big bets for 2022 – but it looks like the production didn’t live up to its promise.

At the Rotten Tomatoes, The spin off was massacred by the international critics and only bitter 31% approval, with note 4.40/10 based on 13 reviews (until the moment). Experts commented on the show’s not being funny and relying heavily on connections to the original.

“The only thing I didn’t expect, child, is how much I wouldn’t want to ‘How I Met Your Father’ for one simple reason: it’s not funny. Not at all.” – Rolling Stone.

“New and already exhausted” – San Francisco Chronicle.

“A bizarre exercise in recycling nostalgia for current times without finding a way to be current” – Variety.

“Painfully dull right off the bat – this is a show to be avoided” – Pop Culture Maniacs.

“A decent spin-off to a much better show” – IGN Movies.

The production officially debuted today, January 18.

Hilary Duff, Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran and Suraj Sharma star in the new version. Kim Cattrall will be the narrator.

The plot takes place in the near future, where Sophie tells her son the story of how she met his father. The tale will take us back to the year 2021, where we will follow Sophie (Duff) and his group of friends — Jesse (Lowell), Valentina (Raisa), Charlie (Ainsley), Ellen (trans) and Sid (Sharma) — who are trying to figure out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in an era full of dating apps and limitless options.

The series was created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger (‘This Is Us’).

Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, creators of the original series, join as executive producers of the spin-off.