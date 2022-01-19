How long will this heat go in SC? | Puchalski

I know this question is on the rise, but maybe it’s too hasty. This is because the forecast is that the strongest heat will remain in Santa Catarina for another 8 to 10 days. The forecast is that it will even increase in intensity before it ends.

That heat wave started between Paraguay, Argentina, Uruguay and Rio Grande do Sul. During the last weekend, SC also started to have higher temperatures than the summer standard. Increasingly, the State will be within the route of this heat bubble.

​> Receive the main news from Santa Catarina by Whatsapp​

Heat must get stronger

For you to have an idea, as of Sunday (23) temperatures have everything to exceed 40°C (so far it was the highest temperature in the state) in the West areas, especially the Far West – in the cities close to RS.

The south of Santa Catarina will also start to enter the 40°C scale. This is because the action of winds in the atmosphere should bring the hottest part of this air mass from Northern Argentina towards SC.

​> South America is the 2nd hottest place in the world this week​

Current heat wave is already recording historic temperatures

The highest temperature ever recorded in Santa Catarina was 44.6°C in Orleans, in the south of the state. This occurred in 1963, more specifically on the 6th of January.

Below we have the 8 highest temperatures ever recorded in SC. See that this heat wave has already “conquered” the fourth, sixth and seventh places:

​

​ orleans 44.6ºC on January 6, 1963 ​ Urussanga 42.2ºC on January 3, 1949 ​ Joinville 42ºC on March 30, 2002 ​ Caibi 40.9°C on February 5, 2010 and on January 17, 2022 ​ blumenau 40.8ºC on February 4, 2010 ​ Caibi 40.6°C on October 10, 2020; Itapiranga on March 4, 2012 and January 17, 2022, Indaial on February 4, 2010 ​ Araranguá 40.5ºC on December 15, 1968 and Caibi January 17, 2022 ​ Caibi 40.4°C on October 1, 2020 ​

​

*Data from Epagri/Ciram stations.

Note that, among the eight highest temperatures, six have occurred since 2002!

Read too

​SC has intense heat and risk of storms with hail, says Civil Defense​

​How the last deserted beach of Balneário Camboriú became the property of a bank​

​IPVA in Santa Catarina becomes controversial; understand the values​