How MBL wants to become Moro’s political arm

The Free Brazil Movement (MBL) wants to be a protagonist in the construction of a unique third way in the 2022 elections. And it has already chosen its presidential candidate: former judge and former minister Sérgio Moro (Podemos). With around 5.5 million followers on social networks where it has an official profile and is supported mainly by militancy in São Paulo, the MBL wants to use its political and social capital to help elect Moro and increase his bench in Congress.

The MBL is working on launching at least ten candidacies in 2022. The top five are state deputy Arthur do Val (Patriota-SP) for the government of São Paulo; that of state deputy Heni Ozi Cukier (Novo-SP) to the Senate; the reelection of federal deputy Kim Kataguiri (DEM-SP) and those of São Paulo councilor Rubinho Nunes (PSL) and activist Adelaide Oliveira (Patriota) to the Chamber of Deputies. No

this Tuesday (18) even the information emerged that Arthur do Val should even leave Patriota to join Podemos in January, taking other MBL militants along.

The other five candidacies of MBL members will be for the Legislative Assembly of São Paulo (Alesp). Those of the national coordinator of the MBL, Renato Battista; businesswoman and activist Amanda Vettorazzo; the coordinator of Arthur do Val’s Government Plan, Cristiano Beraldo; councilor Glauco Braido (PSD), from São Bernardo do Campo (SP); and activist Guto Zacarias. Other candidates for the São Paulo Legislature are not ruled out.

Through these ten candidacies, the MBL hopes to reach, above all, the voters of “Generation Z” – people born between 1995 and 2010. where they hope to pull votes to elect their cadres and Moro.

How MBL hopes to be a protagonist in the third way debate

The MBL has been working with the proposal of a third way since 2019, when it stopped supporting President Jair Bolsonaro, but definitively took this line in 2021.

In November, the movement managed to gather five pre-candidates for the Presidency of the Republic at its annual congress. On one of the days of the congress, the governors of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), and Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite (PSDB), in addition to former Minister of Health Luiz Henrique Mandetta (DEM) and businessman and political scientist Luiz Felipe d’Avila (Novo). Senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS) canceled her participation at the last minute. The next day, Moro went to the event.

The attendance of five pre-candidates to the event was considered a success by the MBL. The movement’s leadership felt that it could take a leading role in the third way debate. Currently, the coordinators have maintained a dialogue with the teams of these presidential candidates, especially with Moro’s. Some of its members maintain direct contact with the former judge.

The main strategy outlined by the MBL is that all its candidates will be candidates for the same party. The idea is to convey unity around a project and value its political capital. The reading is that, in this way, they will be able to have greater power of influence in the discussion of the third way and greater chances of success in electing their candidates.

“Our strategy is for all candidates to be from the same party. Right now, we’ve been talking a lot [com partidos políticos]”, he says to People’s Gazette councilor Rubinho Nunes, legal coordinator of the MBL. “I think that, soon, we should have a definition of the acronym to be able to make it public, but the certainty is that everyone will run for the same party”, he reinforces. The information that Arthur do Val will join Podemos indicates that this will be the legend of the MBL and that Moro will be the candidate of the group.

Which parties does the MBL talk to and what is the trend of choice

The coordinators and members of the MBL avoid giving too many details about the conversations with the parties. They admit, however, that they talk to three parties: Podemos, Patriota and União Brasil (the latter, a party that emerged from the merger between PSL and DEM, but which is still awaiting ratification by the Superior Electoral Court, TSE).

Conversations with Patriota are held with the party’s president, Ovasco Resende. A member of the party, Arthur do Val is the one who leads the conversations for the movement, but he himself does not guarantee his permanence in the acronym. In an interview with the newspaper The State of São Paulo, he declared himself in a position to “sit down and demand”. “We made a list of demands for all parties and we are talking.”

In another statement, the pre-candidate for the government of São Paulo said he “is” with Patriota and said that he will support Moro “regardless of anything”. In a reserved way, MBL members admit their willingness to join the same party as the former Lava Jato judge, Podemos. There are ongoing conversations with the president of the legend, federal deputy Renata Abreu (SP).

However, União Brasil would still be another option. Federal deputy Júnior Bozzella (PSL-SP), vice president of the party and right-hand man of the president of the legend and of the Union, federal deputy Luciano Bivar (PE), maintains close conversations with the MBL and Moro. Despite the signs of an alliance with Podemos, there is still hope for União Brasil to join the former Lava Jato judge.

Moro’s party group defends his permanence in Podemos, but some members of his personal campaign nucleus, which include friends and other close people, defend that he move to a party with a greater party structure. The defense of these allies is that, in a presidential campaign, he will need a more structured party with greater capillarity.

“This is something that cannot be ruled out. I know he is a man of his word, but if he needs a structure and a differential, we have to go to a party that offers that. In the current scenario, I don’t see another with these characteristics in addition to União Brasil”, says a member of Moro’s personal coordination.

What is the movement’s expectation for the 2022 elections

The permanence of Moro in Podemos or a possible affiliation with União Brasil for the sake of more structure and resources to fund his candidacy, members of the MBL intend to maintain their position of not using resources from electoral and party funds. It is one of the flags that the candidates intend to raise in order to convince the electorate of the change project defended by the movement.

Candidate for vice-mayor of São Paulo on the ticket with Arthur do Val in the 2020 elections, Adelaide Oliveira recalls that the responsible use of public resources was the first thing that the pre-candidate for the São Paulo government said to convince her to join him in the last municipal campaign.

“He told me: ‘I don’t use a party fund and I won’t use it’. Giving up the party fund is not an easy and trivial decision. , of all this, that is to remind you that you have an ideology”, says Adelaide to People’s Gazette.

Former spokesperson for the Vem Pra Rua movement, the MBL activist confirms her pre-candidacy for the Chamber of Deputies and says she will defend the fight against corruption, the end of privileges, an efficient State, and reform. policy that directs the parties to an ideological path of party associations. “Today, the subtitles are not going to be ideological associations, and I speak of ideology in its best sense”, he maintains.

Adelaide’s personal expectation is to be elected and strengthen the work of deputy Kim Kataguiri in the Chamber. The collective goal is for all the other candidates of the movement to be elected and to contribute to the union of the third way around Moro’s candidacy, in order to increase the chances of electing him. “We are already the guiding thread of the third way and we will be until the last day. We will be working for this until October. We really believe that we can bring together people who think about the country”, he highlights.

The legal coordinator of the MBL reinforces Adelaide’s expectation. “I understand that the support of the movement’s parliamentarians generates a natural effect on the third way. I don’t think it’s a whitewash or defining factor for the union of all, but I think it has a certain weight, including to assist in the candidacy, strengthen and help increase the electoral capacity of a certain candidate”, says Rubinho. “We hope to be able to contribute with the third way in this sense with the militancy and making Moro’s candidacy viable”, he adds.

In the presidential election, the MBL works with the goal of reaching mainly the undecided public. They cite a survey released last week, carried out by Genial Investimentos with Quaest Pesquisa e Consultoria, which shows that 52% of voters do not know who to vote for. From the sample profile, 14% of respondents are between 16 and 24 years old and 20% are between 25 and 34 years old.

What does Moro think of support and how he studies giving back

The support given by MBL is well regarded by Moro. No wonder, the former Minister of Justice and Public Security of President Jair Bolsonaro tends to do a “double” in São Paulo with Arthur do Val, rising on the platform of the member of the movement. There have been talks in this direction since 2021 and both will continue with the dialogue in order to mature the possible alliance.

“Today, Arthur is the liberal who scores the best in the polls and our objective is to take the candidacy to the end, not least because he has great growth potential”, highlights Rubinho. “The third viable way is Moro and we will work for it. We understand that both Lula and Bolsonaro represent two sides of the same coin, populist, lying and irresponsible politics, both in the economic and ethical and moral aspects”, says the legal coordinator of the MBL

The former judge is an MBL enthusiast and recognizes the social force built. “As it is a very regionalized group, they manage to deliver the expected support in São Paulo, but nationally they do not have the same strength”, says an interlocutor of the presidential candidate of Podemos.

The lack of expression of the MBL outside São Paulo is something that Moro will consider before closing the alliances, warn interlocutors, which could impact even the alliance in São Paulo. Those closest to the former minister admit that support for the candidacy of Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB) cannot be ruled out, if this takes Doria out of the race. A composition with the PSD, by Gilberto Kassab, is also not ruled out.

“Many of Moro’s supporters do not have the belief that MBL’s support alone will be enough [para viabilizar a candidatura]. Their support is an ingredient, the 2020 election itself was a game-changer. Traditional politics has returned, and now we predict that we will have to find this convergence between the new and the old politics”, says one of Moro’s interlocutors, referring to the importance of seeking national alliances.

Research methodology cited in the report

The research by Instituto Quaest, commissioned by Banco Genial, was registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under number BR-00075/2022. The survey heard 2,000 voters between the 6th and 9th of January. The margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points; and the confidence level is 95%.