It hasn’t even been 24 hours since the singer Naiara Azevedo entered “BBB 22” and the member of the box is already one of the most hated people in the edition. On social media, the sertaneja won the nickname “Nanacita”, inspired by Karol Conká, from “BBB 21”, and members of the popcorn group have already shown disaffection for her, such as Slovenia and Rodrigo.

At the “Splash Watch TV” Today (18), Aline Ramos comments that the singer has already entered the reality show involved in controversies and desperate for attention.

There was a lot of expectation on what Naiara Azevedo would be like within the BBB. Already with all the controversies, everything that had happened and we don’t know how far she received information about her image. There were people who realized that she came in very desperate in the sense of wanting attention and making friends. She kept repeating it over and over so people would forget she’s a singer and it got boring.

When the singer’s participation was confirmed in “BBB 22”, her name was already involved in a controversy raised by João Gustavo, Marília Mendonça’s brother, who accused her of wanting to take advantage of the image of the country girl who died in a plane crash in November. last year. Naiara’s team even gave up releasing the song “50 percent”, in partnership with Marília, after the repercussion of the accusation.

For Aline Ramos, within the reality show the singer will need to be careful with what she says so as not to burn herself even more.

We already have a story to follow, which is: How much will people put up with Naiara Azevedo?

