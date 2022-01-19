How the ‘no’ that Leverkusen heard six months ago by ex-Palmeiras now hinders the club in the search for a 9 for the World Cup

With only Schick and Alario as attacking options, Bayer Leverkusen tried to sign Arthur Cabral in the last European summer market

the saga of palm trees for a new striker could have come to an end in the last week. After meeting all the requirements of the Bayer Leverkusen, The Alviverde saw the German team close the exit door for Lucas Alario and to end, at least for that moment, the conversations with Verdão.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of watching sports. Subscribe now.

The big reason why Bayer didn’t want to negotiate the departure of Alario was the fact that the Argentine is the only striker in the reserve area of ​​the German team. If the striker traded with Palmeiras, the Germans would only see themselves with Patrik Schick in the starting lineup.

This problem could have been solved in the last season with the arrival of an ex-Palmeiras player: Arthur Cabral. In the last European summer market, still in July 2021, Bayer Leverkusen made an offer of 8 million euros, about R$ 49 million, to Basel, from Switzerland, for the athlete.

However, the Swiss refused and asked for 12 million euros, about R$73 million. The value was considered too high by the German board, which refused the counter-proposal and there was no evolution in the agreement by the Brazilian. Still in Basel, Arthur Cabral saw its market value rise in recent months.

Today, the value for Basel to consider a sale of the Brazilian is R$ 15 million euros, almost R$ 95 million. Interestingly, if you can’t convince the Germans to have Alario, Palmeiras will have to pay a similar amount to have a strong forward.

The names in the sights of the São Paulo team are Valentín Castellanos, from New York FC and Agustín Álvarez, from Peñarol. ESPN.com.br anticipated last Tuesday (18) that the Uruguayan striker has an offer in the hands of English football of 15 million euros (R$ 94 million) and should close a deal in the coming days..