How to download whatsapp web video in addition to photos

THE WhatsApp Web has become the main work tool of many people. Enabling you to send and receive messages, videos and photos from your own browser. Let’s learn how to download WhatsApp Web video and photos you received from contacts.

How to download video from WhatsApp Web

Before starting to see the step by step, access the WhatsApp Web site by clicking here, and scan the QR Code with your cell phone.

The steps that we are going to see below are exactly the same in all browsers, so you don't have to worry about compatibility issues or differences. Total time: 1 minute 1. Go to the contact you want In WhatsApp Web, search for the contact you sent or received the video you want to download. 2. Select the video you want to download In the messages click on the video you want to download. 3. Click on the download icon Then click on the download icon located in the upper right corner.

After clicking on the icon, the download will automatically start and after the process is over you will have the video on your computer. Now that we have learned how to download video from WhatsApp Web, let’s see the process for downloading photos which is very similar.

How to download photos from WhatsApp Web

The steps that we will see below are similar to the previous one that we saw, the only difference is that instead of videos, the download will be photos. Total time: 1 minute 1. Go to the contact you want In WhatsApp Web, search for the contact you sent or received the photo you want to download. 2. Select the photo you want to download In the messages click on the photo you want to download. 3. Click on the download icon Then click on the download icon located in the upper right corner. If there is more than one file, tap on the three dots and click on Download.

As in the step-by-step videos, the photo will automatically download and at the end of the process it will be on your computer. These are just a few of the 50+ tips and tricks you can find in the complete WhatsApp Web guide by clicking here.

Now, let’s see some questions that are frequently asked by users who use WhatsApp Web and also use the functionality that we saw above.

Why can’t I download video from WhatsApp web? The reasons for this situation can be several, so it is necessary to do a thorough check to find the culprit. Check how your internet connection is, see if there is a connection problem between the cell phone and the computer. If even after carrying out all the checks, you have not found the real culprit, disconnect and connect from WhatsApp Web. Try to download the video or photo again and see if it is possible. What to do when the download fails on WhatsApp? Just like the previous situation, download failure can occur due to various reasons. After you already learned how to download WhatsApp Web video and photo too, know how to analyze the culprit for the whole situation. In most cases, the fault can be due to the internet, or due to the file itself being corrupted.

Now tell us, did you manage to learn how to download video from WhatsApp Web? Did you have any questions or difficulties? Tell us in the comments.

