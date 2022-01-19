How to eliminate bad breath: tips from experts on the subject to have a healthy mouth

Has bad breath been a big problem in your life? Did you know that he can have different origins, and not just the lack of brushing? With that in mind, this Tuesday, January 18, Casa e Agro, from the Tecnonoticias website, will teach you çhow to eliminate bad breath once and for all. You can’t miss this one!

According to dentists, bad breath is not only caused by poor oral hygiene, but can have other sources such as gastrointestinal problems, for example. However, some diseases such as caries and periodontitis, inside the mouth, can also contribute to the bad smell. So find out today çhow to eliminate bad breath and feel confident.

ÇHow to get rid of bad breath in 4 simple steps

Eliminating bad odor from your mouth requires a few essential tips and tricks recommended by dentists. So find out which ones they are right now.

1.Clean your teeth always after meals

First of all, maintaining good hygiene is essential to avoid bad odor, as it cleans the mouth and prevents the development of cavities and periodontitis. Also remember to always floss, in addition to brushing your teeth and tongue with toothpaste.

2.Avoid going more than 3 hours without eating

When we go without eating, a series of acids is produced and generates gases that rise to the mouth, thus generating the bad odor. So don’t do long fasts to prevent bad breath.

3.Drink water throughout the day

Another essential tip is to drink water throughout the day. In this way, you always keep your mouth hydrated and your breath fresh, as it prevents the degradation of the papillae of the tongue and cheeks due to dryness.

4.See the dentist frequently to eliminate bad breath

Finally, it is important to see the dentist often and do maintenance. That way, you maintain the health of your mouth by preventing cavities and periodontitis.

Finally, breath is very important to maintain good social relationships. So, apply these tips çhow to eliminate bad breath and always have a freshness in your mouth.

