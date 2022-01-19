How to make Android look like iPhone

There are those who prefer Android smartphones, for the freedom it gives, and there are also those who prefer iPhones — and the impeccable look of iOS. But, most of the time, it is almost impossible to have both systems, because theoretically it implies having two cell phones.

For people who would like to have the best of both worlds, here’s some good news: technology has made this very easy to solve. All because Android allows you to modify it the way you want your phone. That is: it is possible to leave your smartphone with the Google operating system, but with the almost exact appearance of iOS. Check out how to make this change.

changing the interface

1st Step – Download Launcher iOS app for Android from Google Play Store. Your smartphone’s interface will automatically change after installing the app and will look exactly like the iPhone’s.

2nd Step – Go to your smartphone’s widgets page and select the “edit” option to decide which apps will appear on the screen. Then drag each app’s icons to arrange them however you like.

3rd Step – Swipe the home page from the middle screen of your smartphone to access the search bar and the shortcut to the most used apps, (a feature existing on the iPhone). Ready, the home screen of your Android phone will look similar to the iPhone.

Your smartphone’s background settings

If, in addition to the home screen, you also want to change the background of your Android phone to a typical iOS one, it is also possible.

1st Step – Open the Launcher app and select the “backgrounds” option.

2nd Step – Choose the wallpaper you want and click “ok”, to finish. The image will be automatically added to your smartphone’s lock screen and home screen. (Wallpapers are the same as native iOS).

Change individual icons

1st Step – Go to the mod app menu again and select the “change icon” option. Then find the app you want to change and tap the arrows, if you don’t like it and want to revert, use the button for the old (Android) design.

2nd Step – If you want to choose an iPhone icon manually, tap the pencil icon and select the desired option. There are several available.

How to go back to the old Android layout?

To change the phone’s configuration again and go back to the traditional Android layout, just uninstall the app. Automatically, the system will return to normal.

Ready! Now you know how to change the configuration of your Android phone so that it looks like an iOS. Changes can be made without fear and at any time, as the reversal is simple and practical.