How was the consultation? Track buys HFocus to lead CX in healthcare | startups

Startup from Minas Gerais responsible for the customer experience – or CX, in the jargon of this market – of consumer giants such as Ambev and Natura, Track has just closed an acquisition that will also reposition it in the health market. In a share exchange transaction that involved a contribution from the partners, Track becomes the controller of HFocus, increasing its stake in CX in the sector to 70%.

“HFocus is a reference in CX in the area of ​​patient management and works with the largest companies in Brazil in healthcare”, says Tomás Duarte, CEO and co-founder of Track. “We were already creating a specialization in this segment and we even competed for customers with HFocus, but there was always a very cordial relationship.”

The entrepreneur does not provide many numbers, but says that the market value of the resulting company is R$ 150 million – a reference figure used for the exchange of shares and for the contribution of capital. Track’s ambition is to be worth more than R$ 1 billion in the next four years.

In part, the ambitious account is explained by the client portfolio. In addition to companies such as Cyrela, Allianz, Ipiranga and SulAmérica, already present in Track’s portfolio, the new acquired company brings brands such as Rede D’Or and hospitals such as Sírio Libanês and Albert Einstein. The group will be responsible for the customer satisfaction strategy of more than 50 companies.

Jose Choucaira, CEO of HFocus, and Tomás Duarte, CEO of Track

The healthcare sector was already proving to be an important revenue generator for Track. Even before the acquisition, 22% of the startup’s revenue came from this market and the purchase of HFocus adds more than 30 talents specialized in the area.

Duarte wants to have 90% of the CX healthcare market by 2024, with organic growth and other acquisitions. Track has been operating for 10 years with its own capital, but is rehearsing its first rounds of institutional funding in the short term, putting its valuation to the test and guaranteeing cash for the next M&As.

Today about 25 million consumers pass through Track’s base. The startup brings the “voice of the customer” to insights in the operation, through satisfaction surveys and post-purchase follow-up. The client company pays a monthly fee to Track, according to the number of people monitored.

