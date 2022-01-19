Hulk breaks silence on the arrival of “El Turco” to Atlético: “It will definitely influence”

Main player of Galo and one of the highlights of Brazilian football last season, the striker evaluated the arrival of the new commander

The cast of Athletic returned to Cidade do Galo last Monday (17) to kick off the 2022 season. The main novelty at the club was the arrival of the coach Antonio Mohamed, known as “El Turco“, who will be responsible for replacing Cuca, who won the State Championship, the Brazilian Championship and the Copa do Brasil in 2021.

On his first day at the new club, the 51-year-old Argentine captain was welcomed by Hulk, Atletico’s main name last year. After receiving a “tribute” from “El Turco”, who imitated his classic celebration, shirt 7 opened the game about the arrival of the coach and revealed your impressions, projecting another season of glory.

“The teacher is a guy with a very good spirit, very happy. This brings lightness to our daily lives, to our work. I’m sure he’s coming to add. It’s a guy who comes with a lot of claw, with a huge desire, and with a lot of desire to win. It’s like Atletico, right?“, praised the striker.

“This will definitely influence all players (and will) transmit all this energy so that we can give our best on the field and take Galão da Massa to great achievements, because this club deserves so much“, completed Hulk. The atmosphere in the re-presentation, of relaxation and excitement, was also marked by a reunion.

On his first day on the job, “El Turco” found again Victor, current football manager of the club. In 2013, the former goalkeeper devoted himself to defending a decisive penalty with the left foot in front of the Tijuana, in the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores da América, won by Galo. At the time, the Argentine was the mexican club coach that has been deleted.