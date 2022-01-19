“I argued with him several times in front of players”; Victor Ferraz reveals backstage at Santos of a controversial character

The winger is free on the market after leaving Grêmio and is looking for a new club in his career

Victor Ferraz lived several moments with the Santos shirt. Between ups and downs, the player felt that his image was getting worn out and headed for Grêmio. At the moment, the right-back is without a club and is looking for a new direction in his career. The defender is 34 years old, but still believes he has “a lot of wood to burn”.

In an interview with Globoesorte.com, the player recalled his time at Alvinegro Praiano. Victor Ferraz revealed that he had many fights with Sampaoli, but made a point of praising the Argentine commander, who had the ambition to win every match and made Peixão second in the Brazilian Championship for the 2019 season.

“This guy called me at 11pm in CT. We would come from a trip, he would call me to talk about tactics. I arrived from the trip at 11:30 pm, he would call me there in front of the bus to tell me what he had to do. In the middle of the mountain, buses rocking from one side to the other (laughs). The will to win was very strong. There were some difficult things, like everyone else has, but I tried to let go”, he said.

According to the side, the Argentine did some unnecessary things, he was controversial, but he had the will to win and taught the squad a lot. Despite not having won titles, Sampaoli left his mark on the São Paulo club.

“I became a big fan of the guy. I understood that way of his. It wasn’t easy. I argued with him several times in front of players, me and him alone. Several times. But he was a guy who taught us what he wanted to win. He obviously had a controversial way of doing things that were unnecessary. But I really liked the guy”, completed.