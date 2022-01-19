‘I didn’t enter the area’, reveals Sóbis about a game between Internacional and Cruzeiro that could relegate Colorado – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Bruno Haddad / Cruzeiro



Rafael Sóbis won the Libertadores twice with Internacional, a team where he is an idol and who never hid his great identification. Now retired from the pitch, the striker made a controversial revelation about a situation that involved the Rio Grande do Sul team and Cruzeiro, the club he defended at the time.

In the 37th round of the 2016 Brasileirão, Inter hosted Cruzeiro in Beira-Rio and, if they lost, they would be relegated to Série B for the first time. In view of this, Rafael Sóbis admitted in an interview with journalist Duda Garbi that he ‘took his foot’ to try to help Colorado.

According to Sóbis, he would not even have “entered the area” during the match, in addition to having missed corner kicks. The striker also revealed that the poor performance on the field cost Cruzeiro coach Mano Menezes charges.

“In the game against Cruzeiro, if Cruzeiro won, Inter would fall, a lot of people from Inter called me. Then in that game, I didn’t enter the area. There was a corner play and we were pressing a lot. We feel the game and we knew we were close to scoring a goal. So I hit a corner in the sky, the ball traveled a lot. I took all the corners and I don’t take it that way. The ball was in Danilo Fernandes’ hand. But when I hit it, it was on the side of our bench. Mano Menezes cursed me a lot, because I think he noticed”, admitted the former striker.

Rafael Sóbis talked about the game between Inter x Cruzeiro in 2016… pic.twitter.com/Ljwbz1n8Ho — PASSION COLORED ???? (@opaixaocolorada) January 18, 2022

Sóbis’ attitude helped Internacional in that game – Colorado won 1-0, with a goal from Valdivia – but did not prevent the Porto Alegre club from falling to the Second Division. In the next round, after a draw with Fluminense, the relegation was confirmed.

