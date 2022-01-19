‘I didn’t like you’ · TV News

Jessilane Alves opened the game about her first impression of Naiara Azevedo at BBB22. In a sincere conversation with the famous and Lucas Bissoli at the gym, this Wednesday (19), the Bahian revealed that she did not like some of her attitudes. “As soon as I saw you, I was already on the back foot, I didn’t like you”, she released, leaving the singer embarrassed.

“The first time we sat there on the lawn, it totally changed what I had thought. We pre-conceptualized everything. When you arrived, I swear. I saw your way and said: ‘Oh, no'”, added Jessi.

Naiara told her colleague that she was used to previous judgments and that she entered the reality show to prove herself someone better. “[Sempre pensam que sou] Boring, stuck-up, bored. People have a certain impression for 15 seconds that they see in Stories,” she lamented.

Dangerous game

The singer’s personality does not come out of the brothers’ mouths. Earlier, Brunna Gonçalves, Rodrigo Mussi, Maria and Eslovênia Marques were once again debating the formation of the wall. All had Naiara as an option to vote, but they gave up after the singer of the hit 50 Reais made lunch the day before.

“I never imagined she would be like that. So much so that I said to her yesterday: ‘What would we do without you?’ “Whether it’s a game or not, I don’t know. But if it is, it’s a very good tactic”, Maria pointed out.

“I won’t be fake, I’ll talk to her. I still need more reasons [para decidir se voto nela ou não], I do not know. If it is, I don’t want to be unfair, I’m going to get to her and talk,” said the administrator.

