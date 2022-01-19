I don’t know if I had covid, should I take the booster dose or wait? – 01/18/2022

The high risk of infection by the omicron, the new variant of the coronavirus circulating in the country, coupled with the lack of tests for the population, has contributed to the emergence of doubts regarding the reinforcement of the immunizer.

I don’t know if I have been infected, can I take the booster dose? If you have no symptoms, yes, you should receive a booster shot of the vaccine.

“If the person has had symptoms compatible with covid-19, that is, any respiratory condition, sore throat or body, they must wait four weeks after the onset of symptoms to then update their vaccination cycle”, explains Raquel. Stucchi, infectious disease physician, professor at Unicamp (State University of Campinas) and consultant at SBI (Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases). That’s even if she didn’t take a test and get a positive result for covid.

It is worth reinforcing that, when in doubt, ideally the person needs to follow the recommendation of experts and health bodies and maintain isolation for at least ten days.

And make no mistake: the disease causes the body’s defense system to produce antibodies, but only for a short time. On the other hand, the protection provided by the vaccine is longer. “So, even those who had covid-19 should be vaccinated with all available doses”, warns stucchi.

