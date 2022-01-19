I hope Alckmin is with us, says Lula

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) said today, in an interview with left-wing websites that support him, that he hopes to seal an alliance with former São Paulo governor Geraldo Alckmin (non-party), or with former São Paulo governor Geraldo Alckmin. toucan occupying the post of vice on the plate or not.

“I hope Alckmin is together, whether he is vice or not. It seems that he has decided to oppose not only Bolsonaro, but ‘dorismo’ here in São Paulo. Mário Covas and José Serra”, declared Lulca, quoting the governor of SP João Doria, pre-candidate for the presidency by the PSDB.

The possibility of an alliance between the former governor and the former president gained strength after dinner between the two in December last year.

Lula once again said that there is no difference between him and Alckmin that would prevent the alliance. “We have divergences, that’s why we’re in different parties, but that doesn’t stop you from building, if necessary, leaving divergences in one corner and convergences in another corner. .”

Alckmin’s future party

While the obstacles between PSB and PT remain unresolved, the PV is already moving to be the second option of a new home for former São Paulo governor Geraldo Alckmin, who has just left the PSDB. In the dispute for the Planalto, Alckmin would be the deputy in the ticket headed by Lula.

PV leaders have shared images with the message “Come, Geraldo” to sensitize the former toucan to join the party. The national president of the acronym, former federal deputy José Luiz Penna, however, says that, before thinking about Alckmin’s affiliation, it is necessary to seek the agreement of the federation with PT, PSB, PCdoB and PV.

“I think the party has the position of putting greater pressure on [pela filiação do Alckmin], but I think we should let the governor decide without that level of pressure, you know? Make him comfortable,” says Penna.

Taxes on the Richest

Lula also spoke of increasing the collection of taxes on the richest.

“I think the financial system will have to learn, when it sits down to talk to the president, not to just discuss its interests. We need to discuss who is concerned about the millions of Brazilians who are shamefully sleeping on the street. “

The former president said that he will not be elected to solve “the problem of entrepreneurs”.

“I cannot want to be president of the Republic to solve the problem of the financial system, to solve the problem of entrepreneurs, to solve the problem of those who became richer in the pandemic. There is only one reason for me to be a candidate for president of the Republic: it is to try to prove that these people can be happy again.”