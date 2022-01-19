IBGE Contest receives entries until Friday – 01/19/2022 – Market

Until this Friday (21), the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) receives applications for the contest that provides for 206,891 temporary job vacancies in the operations of the 2022 Demographic Census. There are opportunities for census takers and census agents.

More than 900,000 registrations were made by the end of Monday morning (17), according to the institute. The IBGE intends to reach at least 1 million participants and expects a higher rate of adhesions in the final stretch of the selection process.

Entries can be made until 4 pm on Friday on the website of the contest organizer, FGV (Fundação Getulio Vargas).

The Census is considered the most detailed survey of the country’s demographic and socioeconomic characteristics. The information obtained serves as a basis for public policies and can even influence investment decisions by companies in certain regions.

vacancies and salaries

The 206,891 temporary job vacancies are divided as follows: 183,021 for census takers, 18,420 for the role of ACS (supervising census agent) and 5,450 for the task of ACM (municipal census agent).

In the case of census takers, the estimated duration of the contracts is up to three months, with the possibility of extension. For census agents, the deadline is five months and there is also a chance of extension.

In the selection of census takers, candidates must have completed elementary school. These professionals will work directly in collecting Census information in more than 70 million households throughout Brazil, says the IBGE.

The salaries of census takers will vary, according to the production (the more interviews you do, the more you earn). It is possible to simulate remuneration on the 2022 Census website. The weekly workload is indicated as 25 working hours.

ACM and ACS vacancies are medium level. Salaries are BRL 2,100 and BRL 1,700, respectively.

With higher remuneration, the ACM manages the work of the Census information collection stations. Meanwhile, the ACS, subordinated to the ACM, has as its main function to guide the census takers during the execution of field activities.

As the census agent vacancies will have a single application, the ACM positions will be offered to the candidates with the best classification in the contest.

The others approved will be entitled to the positions of ACS, following the order of performance in the selection.

Of the approximately 900,000 registrations made by the end of Monday morning, 476,400 were for census takers, and 423,700 for census agent opportunities.

Exam dates and registration fees

Initially, the contest registration deadline would run until December 29, 2021. However, IBGE had to extend the interval until January 21, 2022 to increase the number of participants.

With the new calendar, the test date has also been changed: it went from March 27 to April 10. The final result should be announced on May 20.

Candidates can compete in both selection processes, as the tests take place in different shifts, says the IBGE.

The exams of the census takers are scheduled for the morning. The tests of the census agents are scheduled for the afternoon shift.

The registration fee is R$57.50 for census takers and R$60.50 for census agents.

The amounts can be paid until February 16. There is a possibility of tax exemption for low-income people.

How will the tests

Candidates for the vacancies of census taker will be selected through an objective test. The exam will have ten questions in Portuguese, ten in mathematics, five on ethics in the public service and another 25 on technical knowledge.

According to the IBGE, those who pass this stage will also receive training —in person and remotely— of an eliminatory and qualifying nature, lasting five days and eight hours a day.

The institute states that candidates who have at least 80% attendance at training will receive an allowance for transportation and food. Hiring should take place soon after, according to the agency.

Candidates for the functions of census agent will take an objective test with ten questions in Portuguese, ten on quantitative logical reasoning, five on ethics in the public service, 15 on notions of administration/management situations and 20 on technical knowledge.

Preliminary results must be released the day after the exams are administered.

Tips for the contest

IBGE produced a specific handout on the technical knowledge required in the contest. The material can be consulted on the selection website, as well as the code of ethics of the institute’s servers.

Professor Luiz Rezende, from AlfaCon, who prepares candidates for competitions, recommends studying the handout, in addition to dedicating himself to all the topics that will be covered in the tests, without choosing topics. “The idea is to study everything and revisit the subjects until the exam date.”

According to the professor, it is interesting to review the technical content in the range of 15 to 20 days before the tests, in an attempt to make the learning fresher in the memory.

More details on the evaluation criteria can be found in the tender notice.

Impasse with the federal government

The Census usually takes place every ten years. The new edition was scheduled for 2020, but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2021, the lack of a budget by the federal government prevented the realization of the population count. The resources for research in 2022 were released after the STF (Supreme Federal Court) was triggered.

Census data guide, for example, transfers from the FPM (Municipal Participation Fund), a source of resources for city halls.