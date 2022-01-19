Ibovespa operates close to stability with high exporters and negative outside By Reuters



By Andre Romani

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil’s main stock market index traded between slight losses and gains on Tuesday, with the rise in shares of commodity-exporting companies offsetting a climate of risk aversion in international markets and concern about the fiscal scene in the country. Brazil.

At 11:14, it was up 0.13% to 106,517.87 points. The financial volume was 3.9 billion reais.

At least 40 categories of federal civil servants must promote demonstrations in the streets of Brasília and stop activities in movement to pressure the government to release salary increases.

The trigger that triggered the movements was the authorization given by the government, at the request of Jair Bolsonaro, to readjust salaries of some police categories, which generated dissatisfaction in other careers.

Abroad, prices reached the highest level since 2014, amid concerns about potential supply problems, which helps Petrobras shares, which have a relevant weight on the Ibovespa.

The main stock indices in the US, on the other hand, were down in the face of the rise in US government bonds, which especially affected shares linked to the technology sector. Yields on two-year Treasuries, for example, surpassed 1% for the first time since February 2020.

The movement is influenced by the prospect of a rise in US interest rates in the coming months. Investors are positioning themselves for a more aggressive US central bank on fighting inflation ahead of a policy meeting next week. In Europe, stock indices were also down.

HIGHLIGHTS

Petrobras PN (SA:) and ON rose 0.9% and 0.3%, respectively, while Petro Rio SA (SA:) advanced 3.2% and 3R Petroleum Óleo e Gás (SA:) was up 1.6 %, after oil reaches its highest level in seven years, in the face of potential disruption in supply. Attacks by Yemen’s Houthi group on the United Arab Emirates added to prospects of an already tight market.

Vale (SA:) rose 1.3% and steelmakers had strong gains, with Gerdau PN (SA:) advancing 2.4% after futures in Dalian closed up 1.1%, while spot prices with 62% iron content for delivery to China dropped.

Banco Inter Unit (SA:) dropped 5%, Locaweb Servicos De Internet SA (SA:) dropped 5.2% and Méliuz SA (SA:) dropped 1.5%, following a negative session for shares related to the technology sector in outside.

BRF (SA:) was down 4%, interrupting four sessions of highs. The day before, the company’s shareholders approved a capital increase via follow-on. JBS (SA:) was down 0.8%, Marfrig (SA:) was down 1.7% and Minerva (SA:) was down 1.2%.

Itau Unibanco PN (SA:) was up 0.8%, Bradesco PN (SA:) was up 0.6%, Banco do Brasil (SA:) was up 0.4%, while BTG (SA:) UNIT was down 2, 6% and Santander Unit (SA:) was down 0.7%.

MRV ON (SA:) was down 1.4% after releasing a fourth quarter operational preview. Total launches were up 52.4% over the same period in 2020, mainly given the performance of AHS, the group’s US unit, and sales grew 18% year-on-year. But the company found cash consumption in the period.

Alpargatas PN (SA:) was down 5.6%, fourth in a row. Ambev (SA:) was down 2.5%, Natura(SA:) was down 1.6% and Raia Drogasil (SA:) was down 3%.

Equatorial (SA:) fell 2.3%, after the newspaper Valor Econômico reported that the company is preparing a follow-on of up to 3.5 billion reais.

Melnick (SA:) , which is not on the Ibovespa, fell 2.7%, Even (SA:) and MITER also retreated after the release of operating data for the fourth quarter.