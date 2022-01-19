Ibovespa resists fall on Wall Street and rises with help from Vale By Reuters



© Reuters.



SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil’s main stock index rose slightly on Tuesday, supported by shares of commodity companies and banks, resisting the strong negative influence of Wall Street on a day of rally in U.S. government bonds. .

The rose 0.28% to 106,667.66 points. The financial volume of the session was 25.8 billion reais.

Around here, the day was the mobilization of some categories of federal civil servants for salary readjustments. Vice President Hamilton Mourão, however, stated that there is no room in the Budget for granting the increases.

The trigger for the movements was the government’s authorization to readjust salaries for police officers, generating dissatisfaction in other careers. According to Mourão, not even the readjustment for workers in the public security area is guaranteed.

Luiz Roberto Monteiro, operator of Renascença, said that the market keeps the issue of servers on the radar and that the scenario could get worse if the readjustment for some police categories really gets off the ground. He also highlighted the support of shares of commodity companies for the Ibovespa in the session.

On Wall Street, the three main indices fell sharply. The market tumbled 2.6%, driven by shares of technology companies, given the advance in US government bond yields. Bank shares also fell, led by Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) (SA:), which reported lower-than-expected earnings.

Yields on bonds peaked since January 2020, while two-year bonds rose above 1% for the first time since last February. The move was driven by expectations of a more aggressive US central bank against inflation.

The meeting next week for a monetary policy decision, in which it should not raise interest rates, but may indicate an increase for March.

The European index closed down by 1%, following a climate of risk aversion.

highlights

Vale ON (SA:) rose 2.45%. Steelmakers also posted strong gains, with Gerdau PN (SA:) up 3.4% and CSN (SA:) up 2.6%. Dalian futures closed up 1.1%.

Petrobras PN (SA:) advanced 0.44%, while PETRORIO ON soared 4.8%, after reaching the highest level in seven years, in the face of potential disruption in supply. Attacks by Yemen’s Houthi group on the United Arab Emirates added to prospects of an already tight market.

Itau PN (SA:) was up 0.6%, Bradesco PN (SA:) gained 1.8%, Banco do Brasil (SA:) was up 0.9%, while BTG Unit (SA:) was down 4.3 % and SANTANDER BRASIL UNIT (SA:) dropped 0.7%.

Banco Inter Unit (SA:) collapsed 10.4% and Locaweb (SA:) melted 10.6%, following the session of shares linked to the technology sector abroad.

BRF (SA:) retreated 5.8%, interrupting four sessions of highs. The day before, the company’s shareholders approved a capital increase via follow-on.

Equatorial (SA:) fell 2% after the company confirmed earlier news that it was considering a follow on. The company reinforced, however, that so far it has not defined the offer.

MRV (SA:) fell 2.2%, after reporting that its launches rose 52.4% in the fourth quarter compared to the same period in 2020, mainly given the performance of AHS, the group’s unit in the United States, and sales grew 18%. year by year. But the company found cash consumption in the period.

Cogna (SA:) advanced 3.7% and Yduqs (SA:) rose 2.9%. In the case of Cogna, the manager Alaska increased the company’s share to 15.2%, according to a statement released the day before.

(By Andre Romani)