“I’m so happy for her”

Ludmilla used social networks to praise the participation of his wife, Brunna Gonçalves in BBB22. “Bru is so radiant, I’m very happy for her,” the singer commented on her Twitter account.

The singer and the dancer met in 2017, when Brunna became part of Ludmilla’s dance team. In 2019, they assumed a relationship. Later that year, the two were married in a surprise ceremony.

3 Cards_Galeria_de_Fotos-bruna Brunna Gonçalves, 30, is a dancer, youtuber and digital influencer. Born in Rio de Janeiro, he gained the spotlight after assuming a relationship with singer Ludmilla Playback / Instagram ***Bruna-Gonçalves-bbb-22 She began her dance career at age 15, when she auditioned for the first time and was approved for a vacancy in the United States.Playback / Instagram ***Bruna-Gonçalves-bbb-22 Without the support of her parents, the influencer even lived inside a train to follow her dream of being a dancer.Playback / Instagram ***Bruna-Gonçalves-bbb-22 A digital content creator since 2015, the youtuber also worked publishing videos about beauty and lifestyle on the audiovisual platform. Over time, he saw the number of followers grow and took a liking to his new career.Playback / Instagram ***Bruna-Gonçalves-bbb-22 In 2017, he started to compose the ballet corps of funkeira Ludmilla, at which time he gained more visibility in the dance area.Playback / Instagram ***Bruna-Gonçalves-bbb-22 Very friendly, Brunna and Ludmilla realized that the feeling between them went further. In 2019, they took up dating and got married in a surprise ceremony held on the dancer’s birthday.Playback / Instagram ***Bruna-Gonçalves-bbb-22 Extremely vain, the influencer does not hide that she has performed numerous aesthetic procedures. In fact, Brunna even shared her before and after on social media.Playback / Instagram ***Bruna-Gonçalves-bbb-22 “I filled out the jaw, cheekbones, chin, mouth, Chinese mustache and dark circles” and “I licked my back, then it enhanced my butt”, were some of the statements made by the dancerPlayback / Instagram ***Bruna-Gonçalves-bbb-22 With more than three million followers on social networks, Brunna is one of the participants of the 22nd edition of the Big Brother Brasil programPlayback / Instagram 0

The couple has been one of the most talked about topics on social media in the early days of the reality show. We can expect several hints from Ludmilla throughout the program.

