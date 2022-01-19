In 10th at The Best, Neymar was voted best in the world by Thiago Silva and Messi

This Monday (17), FIFA held the award ceremony for ‘The Best’, the entity’s award that crowns the best players of the year, in addition to highlighting the most beautiful goal in world football. Among the men, Robert Lewandowski took the trophy, beating out Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah.

Neymar was the best placed Brazilian on the list, appearing in 10th place. However, the star of PSG and the Brazilian team received three votes as the best in the world. Lionel Messi, Thiago Silva and Laos coach Selvaraj Vengadasalam voted for Brazil’s number 10 as first on the list.

Counting on these three votes, Neymar received a total of 15 mentions to be among the three finalists. Voted for him as second: captains from Djibouti, North Korea, Paraguay (Gustavo Gomez, from Palmeiras) and Rwanda, in addition to the coach from Tonga.

To be third, the PSG ace received votes from the captains of the Central African Republic, Indonesia and Laos, in addition to the coaches of American Samoa, Argentina, Belize, Madagascar. Tite, coach of the Brazilian national team, voted for Lewandowski, Salah and Benzema.