In addition to Michael, Flamengo may have the departures of two other famous players | Flemish | Blue Cross | Michael | Leo Pereira | William Arão

Flamengo is about to settle the departure of striker Michael, who is about to become a reinforcement for Al-Hilal, from Saudi Arabia. To settle with the club, which offered him more than double his current salary, the player even gave up 15% of the value he would have in negotiations.

The last obstacle, by the way, refers to Flamengo and Goiás. That’s because the emeraldino has 5% of the athlete’s rights, and Flamengo wants Al-Hilal to pay this amount on the outside, so that he can make a good profit.

So hopefully this little disagreement will be resolved soon so Michael can travel to Arabia. However, the striker may not be the last name to leave the club. That’s because, in addition to him, Léo Pereira and Willian Arão may be leaving.

Léo Pereira and Arão may be leaving

The defender, who is of interest to Cruz Azul, from Mexico, would have asked to be traded – that’s what Rafael Belmonte says. The same source adds that Flamengo, which refused the first proposal, should make a counter-offer to Cruz Azul, asking for around 6.2 million euros (9.1 million reais).

Arão’s situation is more complex, as Flamengo does not intend to sell him. According to Julio Miguel Neto, Al Taawon FC, from Saudi Arabia, is preparing a new attack for the player. The club even recently had a first proposal of 5 million euros (about 31.8 million reais) rejected by Flamengo, which considered the values ​​low.