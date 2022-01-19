In Davos panel on Latin America priorities with 5 presidents, Bolsonaro is left out

× Photo: Alan Santos/PR

The World Economic Forum will shortly hold at 12:00 (16:00 in Switzerland), a panel on the year’s priorities for Latin America, with the participation of five presidents from the region. Bolsonaro is not on the list.

Speakers include the presidents of Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala and Peru.

The panel’s menu is as follows: “Social unrest, polarization and economic challenges amid the pandemic and a backdrop of intense electoral cycle and political uncertainty define the perception of Latin America. What are the region’s priorities at the start of the year, and how can leaders decisively cooperate to overcome barriers and drive long-term prosperity?”

Also speaking will be the American Mauricio Claver-Carone, the president of the IDB appointed by Trump and whose candidacy was supported by Brazil; and Norwegian Børge Brende, president of the World Economic Forum.

In separate panels, until the end of the week, the program features speeches by the heads of government of China, India, Israel, Japan, Germany, Indonesia and Australia. On Friday (21), there will be a speech by Yemi Osinbajo, vice president of Nigeria.

