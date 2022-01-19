In search of striker, Cruzeiro consults for Carlos Auzqui, who belongs to River Plate | cruise

Still on the market looking for a piece from the offensive sector for the start of the season, Cruzeiro made an inquiry for Carlos Auzqui, 30 years old. The player belongs to River Plate, but played last season with the Talleres shirt.

The information about the interest was reported by the portal “La Pagina Millonaria”. According to the ge, there was a contact with the player’s staff, who has another year of contract with River and is well rated in the Argentine market because of the last season. With a short budget, an immediate investment in hiring is not in Cruzeiro’s plans.

2021 was the best year of the player’s career. He was revealed at Estudiantes and acquired by River in 2017, but he never signed for the Millionarios shirt, accumulating loans to Huracán, Lanús and Talleres.

For the Cordoba team, Auzqui played 53 games last season, scoring 11 goals and five assists. He is a striker on the side, but seen as a versatile piece for the offensive system. He prefers to play on the right, but he can also play on the left and often appears with movement from the inside.

After agreeing with goalkeepers Rafael Cabral and Gabriel Brazão, Cruzeiro is looking for a striker on the side to close, at least initially, the squad for the Minas Gerais Championship. So far, 11 reinforcements have been announced. Gabriel Dias and Brazão await bureaucratic details to be made official.